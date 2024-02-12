Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce sing 'You belong with me' after Super Bowl kiss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's public displays of affection after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win shows their "emotional closeness," according to a body language expert.

After joining Kelce on the field for a postgame celebration, Swift and the NFL star were spotted dancing together at a Las Vegas club while singing along to two of her hit songs. The couple sang along to Swift's "You Belong With Me" and "Love Story."

While singing "You Belong With Me," Kelce and Swift were seen pointing at each other. In another video, the two held hands before singing "You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess" to each other as "Love Story" played in the background.

Many on social media commented on the moment reminding them of the scene before the credits roll on a rom-com.

Before they danced the night away, Swift was on the field to celebrate with Kelce following the second Super Bowl overtime in history. The Kansas City Chiefs won the game after beginning the final play on the 13-yard line, notably Swift's lucky number. Kelce and the pop star were spotted sharing an intimate moment as friends and family joined the team on the field for the postgame speech.

Kelce found his way to Swift in the large crowd, and the two shared a hug along with a kiss as the singer-songwriter placed her hands on the tight end's face.

"With her hand on the side of Travis's face, Taylor heightens the intimacy of their kiss because it adds another layer of emotional closeness and vulnerability," body language expert Blanca Cobb explained to Fox News Digital.

At one point, Swift seemed to be "savoring" the Chiefs win as she watched Kelce speak to the crowd. The football star's goofy side came out as he sang "Viva Las Vegas" into the mic.

"Taylor is savoring the moment of sweet victory with a demure look," Cobb noted. "Her eyelids are a little tight, suggesting she's focused her gaze."

After the big moment, Swift and Kelce walked off together with his arm around her lower back.

"Their bodies are hinged at the sides as Travis drapes his arm around Taylor's back," Cobb said. "With her hand on his abdomen, Taylor subtly shows affection and intimacy, which creates a closer connection between the two."

In another photo, Swift seems to be concerned as she looked up at Kelce – who appeared annoyed for a moment.

"A moment of concern as Taylor checks in on Travis. Her shoulders are pulled up ever so slightly as she looks at Travis, which suggests that she might feel a little tension as she visually takes him in, possibly because many cameras are focused on them, which could make anyone a little uncomfortable," she explained. "Or, maybe she felt a little squished with so many people on the field. Notice how their bodies are hinged at the sides, and Taylor's hand rests on his abdomen. All signs that these two are emotionally connected."

Swift and Kelce publicly debuted their new relationship at the Sept. 24 Kansas City Chiefs game. The two met after Kelce revealed he had hoped to meet Swift while attending her "Eras Tour" Kansas City, Missouri, concert stop in July.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told Time magazine.

"We started hanging out right after that," she added. "So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date."

