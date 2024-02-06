How Taylor Swift’s lucky number 13 connects her to Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl

A winner last weekend at the Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift took the opportunity to remind the crowd that this particular win was one of significance.

"This is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number. I don't know if I've ever told you that," she said on stage before announcing the release of her next album.

It's widely documented that the singer has an affinity for those digits.

It's almost as well reported as her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who will play in the Super Bowl Sunday.

In an interview with MTV News from 2009, Swift explained why she often drew the number 13 on her hand before performances.

"I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro," she revealed.

"Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter."

Although her hands have not been inscribed as of late, it's become so synonymous with Swift that fans are often photographed at her concerts with a similarly painted 13 on their hands.

Thirteen has become even more prevalent in conversation this week just ahead of the Super Bowl. As Swift prepares to watch her boyfriend Kelce and his team take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, fans have deemed 13 integral to this year's big game.

Here are a few of the circumstances that connect Swift's lucky number to her main man and the most-watched event of the year.

This year's Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is the 58th in its history. Keen-eyed fans noticed that when you add 5 to 8, you get 13.

Fans also noticed that the date of this year's Super Bowl is Feb. 11, which can be written as 2/11. Two plus 11 equals 13.

Additionally, the team facing the Chiefs is the 49ers. Take four and add it to nine, and you get Swift's lucky 13.

Swifties, incuding a satirical couple on TikTok, also noticed the seeding of the two teams in the Super Bowl. The 49ers finished as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Chiefs were the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Put them next to each other and you have Swift's number.

Swift's attendance at the Super Bowl will also be her 13th game watching Kelce play. She attended 12 of his previous regular-season and playoff games since September.

Fox News Digital confirmed earlier last week that Swift would be attending the Super Bowl, which was up in the air due to her rigorous touring schedule and a series of performances in Tokyo, Japan, just one day before the championship.

A flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas takes about 13 hours.