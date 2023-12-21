Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's best moments: From friendship bracelets to kisses

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared their love story with us in 2023.

Swift, a global pop star, and Kelce, one of the best tight ends in the NFL, gave fans plenty to talk about as they continuously made headlines as fans raved over their new relationship.

From their public debut at Arrowhead Stadium in September to the kiss in Argentina seen around the world, here's a look at the couple's best moments.

Travis Kelce publicly pursued Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce publicly pursued Taylor Swift as he revealed to the listeners of his podcast, "New Heights." He shared that he was unsuccessful in his attempt to give the pop star his phone number while attending her Kansas City "Eras Tour" stop.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he explained in the July 26 episode. "So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Kelce explained the trend of wearing and exchanging friendship bracelets at Swift's concert for the audience and noted that he had planned to give one with his phone number on it to the singer-songwriter.

Taylor Swift becoming Travis Kelce's cheerleader

Kelce's public confession got Swift's attention and the two began dating, publicly debuting their new relationship at the Sept. 24 Kansas City Chiefs game.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told Time magazine.

"We started hanging out right after that," she added. "So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date."

Swift often supports Kelce decked out in Chiefs gear – and on more than one occasion has donned an accessory sporting his jersey number, 87. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a friendship bracelet with the 87 on it, while she also wore a Santa hat featuring the 87 for the Christmas Day game.

Fans can often find Swift being Kelce's biggest cheerleader as he takes the football field, alongside his mom, Donna, or his dad, Ed.

Travis Kelce being Taylor Swift's biggest fan

Kelce is also Swift's biggest fan. The NFL star used his bye week in November to travel to Argentina as the "1989" singer kicked off the second leg of "The Eras Tour."

Swift was forced to postpone the concert on the night he arrived due to weather and the pair went out to dinner with her father, Scott Swift. The next night, Kelce and Scott were spotted enjoying the Buenos Aires concert.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care," Swift told Time magazine.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone," she continued. "We’re just proud of each other."

Swift acknowledged Kelce at her concert in Argentina, changing song lyrics to include a reference to the NFL star. While performing her closing song "Karma," Swift changed the lyrics to say, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Kelce later praised Swift as a "genius" and revealed he had been studying her breakup songs more after being a longtime fan of her "catchy jingles."

"I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f---ing mind-blowing," he told the WSJ. Magazine in November. "I’m learning every day."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not afraid of PDA

As their relationship continues to grow, Swift and Kelce have not been shy when it comes to PDA.

After publicly launching their romance in September, Swift and Kelce were photographed out to dinner in New York City. The fresh couple was always holding hands after exiting the restaurant or car.

The couple also shocked fans by sharing a kiss in full view of the crowd at Swift's Argentina "Eras Tour" stop. The crowd's cheers got louder as Swift took off running toward Kelce for the sweet moment in video captured by a fan.

Photos of Swift and Kelce have also surfaced showing the singer kissing the football star on the cheek.

