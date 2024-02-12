Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

Chiefs' Travis Kelce belts out 'Viva Las Vegas' with Taylor Swift watching after Super Bowl win

Kelce had nine catches for 93 yards in the win

Ryan Gaydos

Travis Kelce showed up in the second half to help the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

After just one catch in the first half, Kelce finished with nine catches for 93 yards – leading the Chiefs in receiving. He nearly had the game-winning touchdown but was stopped a few yards short. Patrick Mahomes later found Mecole Hardman for the deciding score.

Travis Kelce sings

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Kelce joined his Chiefs teammates on stage with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz after the game. With Taylor Swift on the field watching him, the star tight end belted out his own rendition of Elvis Presley’s "Viva Las Vegas."

"We’ve been fighting for our right all day. How about a little Viva Las Vegas!" he said to the Chiefs fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

Kelce also appeared to shut down any notion of retirement as the team will have a chance to complete a three-peat. He told the crowd he would see them next year.

TAYLOR SWIFT CHUGS HER DRINK DURING SUPER BOWL LVIII, SETS OFF SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY

Travis Kelce dragged down

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

The star tight end picked up his third Super Bowl ring. It was nearly all for naught as his struggles in the first half culminated with a sideline blowup with coach Andy Reid. Kelce bumped Reid as he screamed in his face.

Cooler heads prevailed and Kelce was able to step it up.

Travis Kelce reacts

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

After celebrating with his teammates, Kelce was seen giving a few smooches to Swift. The two can go home happy and start their own Super Bowl party.

