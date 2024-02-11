Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl win with a kiss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a kiss on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

Swift touched down in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon with actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice ahead of Super Bowl LVIII and arrived at Allegiant Stadium for the big game.

There she was spotted entering the stadium before heading through the San Francisco 49ers side, where her suite is located.

A photo shared on social media highlighted the singer carrying a football-shaped bag with the No. 87 on it, which is, of course, Travis Kelce's number.

Swift, who finished her epic trek from the Tokyo Dome, is on hand to watch Chiefs tight end Kelce, whom she has been dating for several months.

She first appeared at a game during September, and the Super Bowl marks her 13th appearance at a game – 13 being a lucky number for Swift, as her fans well know.

Another lucky number nod came from Swift's accessories, with her sporting a gold necklace with the number 87 pendant dangling from it.

Just before kick off, Swift was spotted talking with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell inside her star-studded suite. Her mom, Andrea Swift, was also seen in the clip, and her dad, Scott Swift, is reported to be in attendance as well.

During the first quarter, Swift had a huge reaction to a play as a shocked Lively looked on, and Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, and mom Donna Kelce cheered behind them.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb spoke with Fox News Digital about Swift's reactions during the game.

In this first quarter moment, she noted, "What a shock! Taylor's mouth dropped wide, her eyebrows arched, and she pulled her arms in front of her chest, showing she was surprised by what happened on the field. Look at Mama Kelce and Blake Lively with similar facial expressions of surprise. Your response can be visceral when you're so engrossed in what you're seeing."

Swift was clearly enjoying the game during the second quarter, despite the lack of scoring from the Chiefs, at one point lifting her buddy, Lively, into the air during a play.

"Blake jumping into Taylor's arms shows pure joy and excitement. When you're happy, it's a natural reaction to pull others up with you," Cobb said of her body language.

Earlier in the game, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds posted a photo of himself solo, watching the trailer for his new movie, "Deadpool & Wolverine," which released a teaser trailer during the Super Bowl.

"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?" Reynolds quipped in the caption.

The NFL also shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, of Swift chugging a drink with Ashley Avignone, a designer and close friend of Swift, during a break in play in the second quarter.

In Cobb's opinion, "Taylor slammed a beer to calm her nerves possibly. It's a high-stakes game, with her man vying for a third Super Bowl win."

She added, "Also, it's a way to have fun with a friend," noting Avignone's presence.

Near the end of the second quarter, Swift was joined in the suite by her friend and "Snow on the Beach" collaborator, Lana Del Rey. They were spotted by photographers and game cameras as they neared halftime.

Swift and Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, also had a chance to met the legendary Sir Paul McCartney during a break in the game.

Early in the third quarter, Swift was singing along to the in-stadium music, which was playing "Viva Las Vegas" in honor of the first ever Super Bowl held in the city.

After two field goals, the Chiefs scored a touchdown, bringing them ahead in the final minutes of the third quarter, prompting a celebration from Swift.

She could be seen pulling Avignone, Lively and Ice Spice into a huddle, where they jumped up and down in celebration.

Early in the fourth quarter, before the Chiefs kicked another field goal and tied with the 49ers, Swift cheered big time for Kelce when he made a successful catch.

As the tied game got to the final two minutes, Swift was feeling the pressure. Cameras caught her biting her nails just before the two-minute warning.

Cobb noted of Swift's body language, "Not only is she biting her fingernails, but she pulls in her right arm tight across her midsection, and her hand is fisted. Notice the tension around her eyes. When stressed, you tend to find a way to release the excess energy you feel. Nail-biting is one way to soothe your tension. Wrapping your arms close to your body is a way to protect yourself from feelings of vulnerability."

In the final seconds of the game, before the teams ended up in overtime, Swift cheered a play by Kelce that saw him running with the ball for several yards, but not enough to break the tie.

With the game in overtime, tensions were high but following the Chiefs' game-winning touchdown, Swift and her crew were jumping for joy in their suite.

"Let the celebration begin! Taylor's big smile, getting physically closer to friends, and screaming in excitement are powerful emotional releases of the tension and stress built up during the game," Cobb said of the giddy celebration.

In another photo, Swift and the suite can be seen all throwing their hands up in the "it's good!" hand gesture during the Chief's big win.

Swift joined Kelce on the field for the post-game celebration, where they shared a kiss after he serenaded the crowd with "Viva Las Vegas" and "Fight for Your Right (To Party)" by the Beastie Boys.

"This kiss shows that Travis and Taylor can't get enough of each other. You can tell by Travis's smushed nose. She brings him in for a tight embrace while their lips sweep together," Cobb said of the sweet moment on the field.

Cobb noted that as they hold each other, "Travis is taking her in with his eyes while Taylor is bringing him closer to her."

"This hug is all about closeness and connection. The way that Travis is bringing Taylor towards him is as if he can't get close enough to her. It doesn't appear that he wants to let her go. Taylor's handhold indicates that she's not letting go."

Swift and Kelce's PDA was the culmination of a successful season for the team, a successful year for Swift, and marked the roughly eighth month mark in their relationship.

Swift performed in Japan on Saturday night before a flight across nine time zones and the international date line to reach the U.S. to cheer on Kelce.

"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," Swift said during her Time Person of the Year interview of her September attendance at a Chiefs game.

After the big game on Sunday, Taylor will resume her international shows and head to Australia for a show in Melbourne on Feb. 16.