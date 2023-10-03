Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift takes over Travis Kelce's football weekend, hangs with Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he still feels love for ex-wife Maria Shriver, Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian go head-to-head in auction

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift looks perplexed as Brittany Mahomes puts up her hand and Blake Lively looks shocked as they watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets from a suite at MetLife stadium

Taylor Swift was spotted hanging with Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday. The women also went out to dinner together Saturday night. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

SWIFT SQUAD - Taylor Swift brings Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to Travis Kelce's Chiefs football game. Continue reading here…

'WELCOME TO NEW YORK' - Taylor Swift steals NYC spotlight during dinner with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes. Continue reading here…

Arnold Schwarzenegger points while Maria Shriver stands next to him

Arnold Schwarzenegger says that he and Maria Shriver consistently communicate about their family despite being divorced. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

‘LOVE FOR HER’ - Arnold Schwarzenegger expands on his current relationship status with ex-wife Maria Shriver. Continue reading here…

KEEPING UP - Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian 'sparked' bidding war over painting at star-studded benefit. Continue reading here…

‘A DIFFERENT WORLD’ - Jessie James Decker advises Taylor Swift on dating an NFL star amid Travis Kelce romance. Continue reading here…

‘BEAT IT’ - Paris Jackson shuts down comments calling her ‘old and haggard’ in social media post. Continue reading here…

Black and white photo of Elizabeth Taylor in a black gown and Eddie Fisher in a tuxedo and Debbie Reynolds smiling for a photo

Eddie Fisher stands between Elizabeth Taylor and wife Debbie Reynolds. Only a year later, Fisher would leave Reynolds for Taylor. (Getty Images)

LOVE TRIANGLE - Debbie Reynolds had no 'dark side' despite husband Eddie Fisher's torrid affair with pal Elizabeth Taylor: son. Continue reading here…

SURGERY COMPLICATION - ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Jacky Oh’s cause of death determined after her sudden passing at 33. Continue reading here…

PHOTOS - Demi Moore and Amber Valletta go sheer for sexy red carpet. Continue reading here…

Leah Remini, Jerry Stiller and Kevin James in a picture for "The King of Queens"

Leah Remini starred alongside Jerry Stiller and Kevin James in "The King of Queens." (CBS via Getty Images)

'INCREDIBLY BLESSED'- 'The King of Queens' 25th anniversary: The cast then and now. Continue reading here…

