Demi Moore and Amber Valletta go sheer for sexy red carpet: PHOTOS

Demi Moore turns heads

Actress Demi Moore arrived to the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris wearing a sheer black dress with opaque fabric placed over her chest to cover her body. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, black sunglasses and black heels, wearing her long hair down in loose waves.

When she arrived to the fashion show, Moore posed for photos outside, where she experienced an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. While adjusting her hair, the actress raised her arm, unwillingly lifting the fabric covering her chest. She didn't let it get her down, however, as she quickly adjusted her dress and carried on taking photos.

During the show, Moore was joined by celebrities like Kate Moss, Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Diane Kruger and many others.

DEMI MOORE DISCUSSES 'VENGEANCE,' 'LOSS' AND HOW WORDS 'CAN RUIN SOMEONE'S LIFE'

Cher's bold patterns

Singer Cher attended the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show, wearing a long white jacket with black embroidery on the front and down the side. She wore a black crop top underneath and black pants.

The 77-year-old star sat front row at the show alongside her boyfriend, 36-year-old music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards. While the pair received criticism for their relationship due to their age difference, Cher continues to respond to critics, writing in a now deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES," followed by two heart emojis.

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," she said in a December 2022 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Her appearance also comes as she's accused of kidnapping her son, Elijah Blue Allman, in November 2022, according to court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital. The accusation was lobbed at the pop star and actress in divorce documents filed by Allman's estranged wife, Marie Angela King.

Amber Valletta bares all

Amber Valletta left little to the imagination when she arrived to the Saint Laurent show wearing a sheer black gown.

While at the show, Valletta sat next to model and actress Shalom Harlow. The two posted a video of themselves on Instagram from inside the fashion show, captioning it "twisted sisters."

Both models shot to stardom when they were discovered as teenagers in the late ‘80s and early ’90s, respectively, and became very close friends.

AMBER VALLETTA RECALLS JENNIFER LOPEZ'S ICONIC PLUNGING VERSACE DRESS: 'I WORE IT FIRST'

Jennifer Lawrence's black-and-white outfit

Jennifer Lawrence posed for photos at the Dior fashion show wearing a white button-down shirt tucked into a black maxi skirt with minimal accessories.

After gaining national attention for her Academy Award-nominated role in "Winter's Bone," Lawrence gained mega stardom when she starred as Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" and its three sequels. A prequel film starring Rachel Zegler, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," will drop in theaters in November.

Charlize Theron's golden look

Charlize Theron walked the carpet at the Dior fashion show wearing a white collared shirt on top of a gold, beaded, see-through skirt. The actress, who brought her daughter to the show, has been open in the past about her difficult moments as a parent and how important it is to share those moments.

"I made a movie a couple of years ago about postpartum depression, and that was something that a decade ago nobody talked about. It was kind of, like, mothers were just expected to love their kids and everything's supposed to go this one way," she told Extra Monday at the Global Citizen Festival 2023 in NYC.

"I feel like there's a lot of stuff in raising kids that people are scared to talk about, and then you feel somewhat alone in it, and that's the challenging stuff.

CHARLIZE THERON SHUTS DOWN RUMORS SHE HAD 'BAD PLASTIC SURGERY': 'B----, I'M JUST AGING!'

"The things that are not so pretty, that doesn't look like the Disney movie, the moments when you are really just losing your mind, and it's just good to know that there is nothing better than when another mom looks at you and goes ‘I know. I know what you’re talking about.' We have to have more of that."

Pamela Anderson goes makeup-free

Pamela Anderson attended three shows in Paris for fashion week, including those for The Row, Isabel Marant and Victoria Beckham. She embraced menswear, wearing a suit to The Row, a yellow dress to Isabel Marant and a light pink dress with green floral designs to the Victoria Beckham show.

Along with her beautiful dress, Anderson received attention for attending the Isabel Marant show with a makeup-free face. In an August 2023 interview with Elle, the "Baywatch" star explained she let go of her signature look once her makeup artist Alexis Vogel died, saying "without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup."

She went on to say not wearing makeup has been "freeing and fun and a little rebellious too. Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing."

Kate Moss is all smiles

Supermodel Kate Moss sat front row at the Saint Laurent fashion show, wearing a white silk blouse with a plunging neckline under a black blazer and tucked into a black pencil skirt.

Moss, who started modeling at the age of 14, was booking editorials by the time she was 16 and eventually became a household name when she appeared on the cover of Vogue in 1993. Moss recently told The Times she is in "denial" about turning 50 in January 2024.

KATE MOSS REFUSES TO ACKNOWLEDGE AGE: 'I DO NOT FEEL 50'

"I'm not turning 50," she told the outlet. "No. I'm not thinking about it. I do not feel 50."

Kaia Gerber suits up

Kaia Gerber looked chic as she was photographed outside The Row show in a gray suit and sunglasses. She sat front row at the show, next to her boyfriend, Academy Award-nominated actor Austin Butler, who was wearing a suit similar to hers.

Butler isn't the only one with acting chops in the relationship. Gerber appeared in her first feature film, "Bottoms," a comedy that follows two high school girls who start a fight club to get closer to their crushes, one of which is played by Gerber.

Kelly Rowland's sheer beauty

Musician Kelly Rowland opted for a brown dress with sheer material on top, while attending the Christopher Esber show in Paris.

Rowland first came to prominence as part of the girl group Destiny's Child, singing alongside Beyoncé and Michelle Williams. The band broke up in 2005, after which they each embarked on a solo tour. Rowland, Williams and other former bandmates reunited to watch Beyoncé when she performed in Houston during one of the stops on her Renaissance World Tour.

Kim Cattrall or Samantha Jones

Kim Cattrall showed up and showed out when she walked the red carpet at the Balmain fashion show, wearing a black leather jacket and matching skirt. She paired the look with black heels, black gloves and a black purse.

Many are comparing Cattrall's look to something her character on "Sex and the City," Samantha Jones, would wear. Cattrall played the character for six seasons and in two movies. However, she turned down the opportunity to star in the Max reboot, "And Just Like That," citing issues with the cast. She did, however, make a cameo in one scene in the second season of the reboot.

KIM CATTRALL REVEALS CHANGED PLASTIC SURGERY ATTITUDE, IS 'BATTLING AGING IN EVERY WAY'

Kylie Jenner's red-hot outfit

Kylie Jenner stepped out in a form-fitting red dress with a flared bottom paired with large sunglasses.

The reality star recently confirmed her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet when they were spotted at the Beyoncé concert at SoFi Stadium in early September. They have since been spotted cuddling at the U.S. Open and on a date in Paris.

Hailey Bieber's sultry look

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hailey Bieber put her own spin on the classic little black dress when she posed for photos at the Saint Laurent fashion show. The backless dress showed off Bieber's physique, which she says she works hard to maintain.

When speaking with Elle in September, she admitted she knows her "genetic makeup" plays a huge role in her "frame and body type," but she said she also works hard to look the way she does, "putting in a lot of time working out and eating as healthy as possible." Despite her hard work, she says she still has moments where her confidence is low.

"My confidence gets super low all the time ... but having people around you to remind you of the truth of who you are and surrounding yourself with people who love you for you is something that keeps me the most encouraged," she told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Elle Macpherson's stylish appearance

Elle Macpherson was all smiles as she made a stylish appearance at the Dior fashion show, wearing a black dress cinched at the waist. She wore minimal makeup and had limited accessories, including a black purse.

The supermodel walked the carpet at the show just a few weeks after celebrating two major milestones in her life, her one-year-anniversary with boyfriend Doyle Bramhall II, and the 20th anniversary of her sobriety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Life beyond my wildest dreams they say — as I celebrate my 20 years anniversary this week…I am also celebrating 365+days of heart expanding bliss," she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos featuring her and Bramhall over the past year.