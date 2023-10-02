‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Jacky Oh’s cause of death determined after her sudden passing at 33

A cause of death for Jacky Oh, a former cast member of Nick Cannon’s "Wild ‘N Out," has been revealed after her sudden passing at age 33.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Oh’s cause of death was due to "complications of cosmetic surgery."

Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, underwent "gluteal augmentation procedure" on May 30 and "underwent the procedure without any complications," per the report.

She was prescribed the antibiotic ciprofloxacin, the opioid oxycodone for pain relief, and ondansetron to prevent nausea and vomiting after the surgery.

NICK CANNON BELIEVES GOD TOLD HIM HE WOULD BE ‘FATHER OF MANY,’ CLAIMS HE HAS ‘VISIONS’

The MTV star developed a headache and at a post-surgical appointment was advised to take ibuprofen and discontinue the ondansetron.

According to the report, she began to "feel like her head was burning" on May 31 and began to have difficulty speaking, prompting her aunt to contact emergency services.

Oh became unresponsive before her arrival to the ER and was later pronounced dead.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The report noted that she "did not use tobacco, alcohol, or drugs" and had previously undergone breast surgery successfully in the past.

In June, a BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed her death to Fox News Digital.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented ‘Wild N’ Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the ‘Wild N’ Out’ cast throughout five seasons," the statement said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

Jacky Oh shared three kids with her longtime partner and famed YouTuber DC Young Fly, 31, whose real name is John Whitfield.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time," DC Young Fly said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.