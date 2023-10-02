Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Jacky Oh’s cause of death determined after her sudden passing at 33

The MTV star shared three children with her partner, DC Young Fly.

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
A cause of death for Jacky Oh, a former cast member of Nick Cannon’s "Wild ‘N Out," has been revealed after her sudden passing at age 33.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Oh’s cause of death was due to "complications of cosmetic surgery."

Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, underwent "gluteal augmentation procedure" on May 30 and "underwent the procedure without any complications," per the report.

She was prescribed the antibiotic ciprofloxacin, the opioid oxycodone for pain relief, and ondansetron to prevent nausea and vomiting after the surgery.

Jacky Oh red carpet

Former "Wild ‘N Out" star Jacky Oh died due to "complications of cosmetic surgery" per the Miami-Dade County medical examiner's report, obtained by Fox News Digital. (Getty Images)

The MTV star developed a headache and at a post-surgical appointment was advised to take ibuprofen and discontinue the ondansetron.

According to the report, she began to "feel like her head was burning" on May 31 and began to have difficulty speaking, prompting her aunt to contact emergency services.

Oh became unresponsive before her arrival to the ER and was later pronounced dead.

Angled close up of Jacky Oh smiling

Jacky Oh developed a headache following a cosmetic surgery procedure and was taken to the ER by her aunt, where she was later pronounced dead. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The report noted that she "did not use tobacco, alcohol, or drugs" and had previously undergone breast surgery successfully in the past.

In June, a BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed her death to Fox News Digital.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented ‘Wild N’ Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the ‘Wild N’ Out’ cast throughout five seasons," the statement said.

Jacky Oh red carpet

Jacky Oh had been a star on Nick Cannon's MTV series "Wild 'N Out." (Getty Images)

"More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

Jacky Oh shared three kids with her longtime partner and famed YouTuber DC Young Fly, 31, whose real name is John Whitfield.

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly smiling

Jacky Oh and her longtime partner, DC Young Fly, shared three children. (Getty Images)

"We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time," DC Young Fly said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

