Jessie James Decker advises Taylor Swift on dating an NFL star amid Travis Kelce romance: ‘A different world’

Jessie James Decker knows a thing or two about being romantically involved with a professional athlete, and she's prepared to share her wisdom with Taylor Swift.

Speaking to Fox News Digital at the People's Choice Country Awards, Decker revealed what she'd tell Swift about dating an NFL player as the pop star continues to make headlines for her rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I think there's no advice," Decker admitted with a smile as husband Eric Decker, a former pro football player, stood behind her. "I think I would just tell her, like, ‘Have fun,’ because you know what, she's never dated an athlete or a football player to my knowledge, and it is a different world.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER SHARES ‘ISSUE’ WITH BREAST IMPLANTS WHILE PREGNANT WITH BABY NO. 4

"I think it's fun, clearly," she continued, pointing back to her husband. "I've been with this guy for 13 years."

She laughed, telling Fox News Digital, "I get it, I see it and I like it!"

WATCH: JESSIE JAMES DECKER REVEALS WHAT ADVICE SHE WOULD GIVE TAYLOR SWIFT

Eric initially declined to comment on the topic, but when his wife suggested he advise Swift to "just enjoy it," he agreeably stated, "Enjoy it" as she continued laughing.

TAYLOR SWIFT-TRAVIS KELCE DATING RUMORS: WHY CELEBRITY-NFL ROMANCES ‘NEVER GO OUT OF STYLE’

This year has been an eventful year for Swift. Her massively successful Eras Tour aside, she also broke up with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Following their split, she was briefly linked to singer Matt Healy, but rumors began earlier this month that she'd been getting friendly with Kelce.

After reports began circulating, Kelce's brother Jason said that while he wasn't sure, he believed the dating rumors were "100% true." Travis Kelce later spoke out about Swift, saying he "threw the ball in her court" while still not outright confirming the relationship.

Last weekend, Swift was photographed at a Chiefs game, hanging out in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce's mother wearing red and white, the Chiefs colors. They were also spotted together after the game.

Rumors are flying that Swift will show up at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey Sunday to watch Kelce take on the New York Jets.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While Swift may be in the beginning stages of her latest love story, Decker, as she said, is 13 years along in hers. She married Eric in 2013, and the two share three children, with a fourth on the way.

Decker spoke with Fox News Digital about her pregnancy, saying that her kids — Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5 — were "so excited" to hear about their new sibling.

WATCH: JESSIE JAMES DECKER SAYS HER KIDS 'WERE SO EXCITED’ SHE'S PREGNANT

"They're so happy," she gushed. "It's all they can talk about, all they can think about. They're older, so Vivi will be 10 years old when this baby's here. So, they're very aware of what's going on and very excited."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Eric also discussed something that led to the pregnancy – an appointment for a vasectomy he decided to skip.

WATCH: JESSIE JAMES DECKER'S HUSBAND SAYS A VASECTOMY IS ‘A BIG CHOICE’

"So, I had it scheduled," he revealed. "Day came around … you know what, it's a lot of power being taken in a sense, right? That's like a big choice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, I decided to skip out on it, and, you know, I got one in the oven," he said, gesturing to his wife's growing belly. "So, I think, we won?"

She smiled at his joking question and agreed, saying "Oh my god, yes. We're very excited."