Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian 'sparked' bidding war over painting at star-studded benefit

Matthew McConaughey gambled with Jay-Z at the A-list event in Atlantic City where Travis Scott performed

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady were rumored to be dating earlier this year.

On Saturday night, the reality star and former NFL quarterback both shared the look of love – for an original George Condo painting up for auction at the first Casino Night event to benefit REFORM Alliance.

The artwork "sparked a bidding war between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady," the Alliance said in a release shared with Fox News Digital. In addition to the painting, a "historic timepiece owned by Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter" helped the auction raise $7.8 million.

Michael Rubin, one of the founders of the Alliance, later thanked Condo for helping the organization raise $4 million from two of his pieces of art alone.

Kim Kardashian smiles at the blackjack table while Tom Brady bids at silent auction

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady were involved in a bidding war on Saturday in Atlantic City (Shareif Ziyadat/ Dimitrios Kambouris)

The SKIMS founder rocked a sheer black dress with long sleeves for the celebrity charity event in Atlantic City. She was spotted sitting at the blackjack tables with her best friend, La La Anthony, whose also known for her efforts with prison reform work.

Brady also donated one his Tampa Bay Buccaneers game jersey to the live auction from when he completed his 700th touchdown pass.

The jersey reportedly sold for $1.2 million.

In total, $24 million was raised for criminal just reform during the first Casino Night for the Alliance, which was founded by Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin.

Kim Kardashian sports sheer black dress at charity event

Kim Kardashian bid on items at the Reform ALLIANCE gala in Atlantic City on Saturday. (Dave Kotinsky/  Shareif Ziyadat)

Tom Brady Tampa Bay jersey on auction at celebrity charity event

One of Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey goes up for live auction in Atlantic City.  (Dave Kotinsky)

Tom Brady and Alex Rodriguez wear black suits at celebrity benefit

Tom Brady and Alex Rodriguez mingled at the star-studded affair to raise money for criminal justice reform. (Shareif Ziyadat)

Sparks were reportedly flying between the pair this summer when Kim and Tom connected at Rubin's annual Fourth of July festivities. 

Those rumors appeared to fizzle as Brady caught the fireworks with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Jay-Z and Beyoncé in the Hamptons on July 4.

Matthew McConaughey hit the tables with Jay-Z by his side before chatting it up with another famous Texan, Travis Scott. 

Matthew McConaughey wears suit and tie with Tom Brady and Travis Scott

Matthew McConaughey chatted with Tom Brady and Travis Scott at the star-studded affair. (Alex Subers)

Scott was later pictured singing and dancing on the blackjack tables during a surprise performance which also included Fat Joe, Quavo, French Montana and Fabolous.

"What a night !! Thank you to everyone who came out and made our first #ReformCasinoNight a huge success!!," Rubin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

"Less than 0.01% of philanthropic giving is utilized for criminal justice reform, but last night we raised nearly $24M making our inaugural Casino Night one of the most successful fundraisers ever! Thanks to so many friends who supported this critical issue, @REFORM will be able to significantly scale their impact in more communities and transform millions of lives."

Kardashian has advocated for reforming criminal justice systems in the past. 

She launched "Kim Kardashian's The System" in 2022, and partnered with Oxygen for a two-hour documentary titled "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project," where she revealed her dreams to become a lawyer.

