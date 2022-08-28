Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Taylor Swift takes home VMAs video of the year award, announces surprise album

Taylor Swift will release 'Midnights' — her 10th studio album — on Oct. 21

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift earned the VMAs Video of the Year award and announced a surprise album will be released in October as she accepted her moonman on stage Sunday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The 32-year-old singer also revealed that she had made MTV history with four of the nominees in the category being women, a first for the awards show which began celebrating musical artists in 1984.

"Midnights" will be Swift's 10th studio album, and fourth new recording with Republic Records after she left Big Machine Records following the fallout with Scooter Braun over ownership of her master recordings. 

VMAS RED CARPET: TAYLOR SWIFT, ASHLEY GRAHAM AND LIL NAS X DON BARELY THERE ENSEMBLES AT MTV AWARDS SHOW

Taylor Swift wins coveted Video of the Year VMA and announces new album coming in October.

Taylor Swift wins coveted Video of the Year VMA and announces new album coming in October. (Getty Images)

She's since been re-recording all of her music into "Taylor's Version" albums.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight," Swift wrote on Twitter while sharing the cover image and 13-track disc, her lucky number.

JOHNNY DEPP IS MTV VMAS MOONMAN DURING SURPRISE APPEARANCE AT AWARD SHOW: ‘NEEDED THE WORK’

"We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake," Swift wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting at a table. 

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves."

Taylor Swift picks up top award at VMAs on Sunday night and announced a new album set for October release.

Taylor Swift picks up top award at VMAs on Sunday night and announced a new album set for October release. (John Shearer)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Just minutes after midnight, her social posts had already amassed hundreds of thousands of likes across nearly every platform.

On Sunday night, she told the crowd, "I'm so heartened by the fact that for the first time in VMA history, four of the directors nominated in the video of the year category are women. I'm so proud of what me made."

She added of "All Too Well," a 10-minute video, "We wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans. I would not have been able to rerecord my album if it weren't for you. You emboldened me to do that."

Taylor Swift simply sparkled wearing a glittering minidress at the VMAs on Sunday night. 

Taylor Swift simply sparkled wearing a glittering minidress at the VMAs on Sunday night.  (Arturo Holmes)

Swift has largely focused on re-recording her old albums after releasing back-to-back indie (and Grammy Award-winning) classics "Folkore" and "Evermore" in 2020 and 2021.

She parted ways with her old label, Big Machine Records, after Scooter Braun reportedly acquired her master recordings and then sold them off for more than $300 million without her knowledge nearly three years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending