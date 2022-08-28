VMAs red carpet 2022: MTV Video Music Awards' stars make fashion statements ahead of live show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lizzo took center stage on Sunday night as MTV celebrated music videos and the artists who created the sounds of the year at the Video Music Awards in New Jersey.

The "Good as Hell" singer wore a massive black strapless gown with billowing fabric bunched up across her chest, which draped down into a dramatic train. She slicked her hair back and wore triple gold hoop earrings to match a lip ring.

The red carpet was buzzing with A-list stars ahead of the show at the Prudential Center, which marks the return of the live program for the first time since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, which forced productions to restructure awards ceremonies.

The "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay rocked a little black dress with fringed tassels as she posed for snaps before heading into the show.

Her "Bachelor Nation" friend, Tayshia Adams, opted for jewel tones as she slipped into a silky green number with a thigh-grazing slit.

Host LL Cool J made his way down the carpet wearing a smooth black leather ensemble, complete with a matching T-shirt, black combat boots and sunglasses.

His co-host, Jack Harlow, caught the leather memo and wore a chocolate brown suit with lenses to compliment the trendy color palette.

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is bestowed upon an artist who has consistently released videos that have had a significant impact on videos released by other artists, and pop culture in general. This year, the award is going to rapper Nicki Minaj.

"Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry," Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount+, said in a statement. "She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.'"

Minaj is not only receiving the coveted award, but she is also making her comeback to the VMAs stage after being absent for four years. She is expected to perform a medley of her biggest hits and is excited for her fans to tune in.

"I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs!" she wrote on Instagram. "You DO NOT !!!! I REPEAT!!!! You do NOTTTTTT want to miss my performance."

Kane Brown exclusively told Fox News Digital "it's a huge honor" to make history as the first male country music artist to perform at the awards show.

"I feel like we all have moments and memories from watching the show’s performances and collaborations," he said. "It's such an iconic show to be a part of, and I just feel really honored that they asked me. I can’t give too much away, but I can say that they can expect it to be something they haven’t seen before."

When speaking with Fox News Digital, Brown had a hard time deciding which artist he is most excited to see, and which performer he would like to collaborate with in the future.

"I don’t even know if they have revealed the whole lineup yet, but there are too many amazing performances that are happening to pick one," Brown explained. "I love doing collaborations. I always feel like different artists always have different things to contribute, and it’s such a great space creatively when you can get in a room and learn and grow from each other and create something that their fans and yours are proud of too."

Artists nominated for the most coveted award of the night, Video of the Year, include Doja Cat for "Woman," Drake for "Way 2 Sexy," Ed Sheeran for "Shivers," Harry Styles for "As It Was," Lil Nas X and Harlow for "Industry Baby" and Olivia Rodrigo for "brutal."