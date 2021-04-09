Taylor Swift drops re-recorded album 'Fearless (Taylor’s Version)' with six new songs

Taylor Swift has finally released her re-recorded 2008 album "Fearless (Taylor's Verison)" which features six new songs from her "vault" of music.

The re-release also includes all 13 original songs from the Grammy-winner's sophomore album. Swift confirmed the news on Friday in a tweet.

"It was the night things changed. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out now," she wrote.

Swift, 31, has been teasing the upcoming release over the past few weeks by dropping two new songs -- "Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version)" and "You All Over Me (From the Vault)" featuring backup vocals by country star Maren Morris.

She previously said how excited she was to rework her music and be able to "experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists" on updated versions.

The "Lover" singer confirmed back in November that she can re-record her first five albums — "Taylor Swift," "Fearless," "Speak Now," "Red" and "1989" — and take ownership of her original songs as her contract with her ex-label, Big Machine Records, is finally over.

She left the label in 2018, but in July 2019 it was announced that producer/manager Scooter Braun bought the rights to Swift's records she made with Big Machine when he acquired the company for $300 million.

In 2018, Swift signed with Universal Music Group and Republic (as her U.S. partner).

"I'm ecstatic to announce that my musical home will be Republic Records and Universal Music Group," Swift wrote on social media at the time.

Over the past year, Swift also took advantage of her lockdown time during the pandemic and wrote/recorded two sister albums "folklore" and "evermore."

At the 2021 Grammy awards, the pop superstar won album of the year for "folklore." She thanked her collaborators and also gave a special shout-out to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

"Joe who is the first person who I play every single song I write. I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she said before also thanking her fans.

The win also marked the first time in Grammys history that a woman has ever won album of the year three times as Swift previously won for "1989" and "Fearless."