Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Johnny Depp is MTV VMAs moonman during surprise appearance at award show: 'Needed the work'

Johnny Depp was the MTV moonman at VMAs on Sunday

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as the coveted moonman at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The 59-year-old actor floated from the ceiling wearing the iconic astronaut outfit during a seconds-long stint on the live telecast.

Depp joked he "needed the work" as he soared above the crowd in a white suit with the shield of his mask lifted to reveal his face, according to People.

VMAS RED CARPET: TAYLOR SWIFT, ASHLEY GRAHAM AND LIL NAS X DON BARELY THERE ENSEMBLES AT MTV AWARDS SHOW

Johnny Depp appears as moon man at Video Music Awards

Johnny Depp appears as moon man at Video Music Awards (MTV)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending