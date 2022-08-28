Johnny Depp is MTV VMAs moonman during surprise appearance at award show: 'Needed the work'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as the coveted moonman at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The 59-year-old actor floated from the ceiling wearing the iconic astronaut outfit during a seconds-long stint on the live telecast.

Depp joked he "needed the work" as he soared above the crowd in a white suit with the shield of his mask lifted to reveal his face, according to People.

VMAS RED CARPET: TAYLOR SWIFT, ASHLEY GRAHAM AND LIL NAS X DON BARELY THERE ENSEMBLES AT MTV AWARDS SHOW