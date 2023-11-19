Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift returns to Rio stage after postponing Eras Tour concert, fan death

Singer Taylor Swift was 'devastated' upon learning about a fan who died before The Eras Tour show in Brazil

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift concert-goer dies amid extreme heatwave Video

Taylor Swift concert-goer dies amid extreme heatwave

FOX News correspondent Christina Coleman details how a dangerous heatwave is taking a toll on Taylor Swift fans in Rio de Janeiro on 'FOX News Live.'

Taylor Swift resumed The Eras Tour Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after postponing a concert amid a dangerous heatwave and the death of a fan.

The "Cruel Summer" singer postponed her concert the night before due to "extreme temperatures." On Friday morning, the apparent temperature — a combination of temperature and humidity — was recorded at 138 F, the highest index ever recorded in the area. 

"I'm writing this from my dressing room at the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first," Swift wrote. 

TAYLOR SWIFT ‘DEVASTATED' AS FAN DIES BEFORE BRAZIL CONCERT

Taylor Swift wears bright green dress on stage in Brazil

Taylor Swift performed in Rio following the death of a fan. (Buda Mendes)

Swift, 33, is scheduled to perform in São Paulo on Nov. 24-26, and rain is likely in the forecast for the remaining three shows of the year. She'll pick up the tour with dates in Japan in 2024.

Prior to canceling Saturday's concert, Taylor admitted her heart was "shattered" upon hearing about the death of a fan who fainted at the stadium and later died at a local hospital.

TAYLOR SWIFT POSTPONES BRAZIL CONCERT DUE TO ‘EXTREME TEMPERATURES’ A DAY AFTER FAN DIES AT SHOW

taylor swift's note postponing concert

Taylor Swift postponed the Nov. 18 concert citing "safety" concerns. (Taylor Swift / Instagram)

Taylor Swift Instagram message

Taylor Swift wrote that she was ‘devastated’ after a fan died before Brazil concert.  (Taylor Swift/Instagram)

"I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," she wrote on Instagram before opening night. "I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

Ana Clara Benevides Machado was later identified as the fan who died on Swift's opening night of The Eras Tour. The 23-year-old fainted at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium and later died. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Swift continued, "I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. 

Taylor Swift wears yellow dress at the piano on Eras Tour

Swift played the piano Friday on the first stop of The Eras Tour in Brazil. (Buda Mendes)

"I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

During Sunday's show, Swift performed "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" as one of her surprise songs.

