Taylor Swift postpones Brazil concert due to 'extreme temperatures'

Taylor Swift announced that her Saturday night concert in Brazil has been postponed.

The 33-year-old singer shared a message on her Instagram story in which she explained that the concert was canceled due to "extreme temperatures."

On Friday, a fan died at Swift's concert amid record heat in Rio de Janiero.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room at the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first," Swift wrote.