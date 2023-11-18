Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift postpones Brazil concert due to 'extreme temperatures'

Taylor Swift wrote that the 'safety and safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first'

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift yells at a security guard in the middle of her performance on Eras Tour Video

Taylor Swift yells at a security guard in the middle of her performance on Eras Tour

While performing her hit song "Bad Blood," Taylor Swift started shouting at a security guard for harassing a fan. (Credit: @brilayfield/@crystallizedbybri / POP NATION /TMX)

Taylor Swift announced that her Saturday night concert in Brazil has been postponed. 

The 33-year-old singer shared a message on her Instagram story in which she explained that the concert was canceled due to "extreme temperatures." 

On Friday, a fan died at Swift's concert amid record heat in Rio de Janiero. 

taylor swift

Taylor Swift announced that her Saturday night concert in Rio de Janeiro has been postponed due to "extreme temperatures." ( Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Managemen)

"I'm writing this from my dressing room at the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first," Swift wrote. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending