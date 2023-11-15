Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's long distance romance has fans anticipating next rendezvous

NFL fans will see Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce play twice in six days while Taylor Swift serenades fans in Brazil

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Travis Kelce blushes as Taylor Swift changes lyrics to reference him Video

Travis Kelce blushes as Taylor Swift changes lyrics to reference him

Travis Kelce, standing beside Taylor Swift's father, looked shocked when the singer changed up the lyrics to her song "Karma" to include a nod to the football player. (@flormosso_/TikTok)

Taylor Swift flipped the script on Travis Kelce recently when she had the chance to perform for him during a concert in Argentina. 

Swift, 33, changed her lyrics to include a shout-out to her main man, and sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," as Kelce stood in the crowd at "The Eras Tour" gig in Buenos Aires. 

While the "Cruel Summer" singer has been spotted in the stands at his NFL games, and Travis returned the favor by supporting Swift internationally, there may be some time before the "New Romantics" publicly catch up due to their conflicting schedules.

TAYLOR SWIFT TOUR MAY PREVENT THANKSGIVING AT HOME WITH TRAVIS KELCE

Taylor Swift smiles in the stands watching Travis Kelce play football

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may have to wait a while to see each other due to scheduling conflicts. (Getty Images)

Swift heads off to Brazil this week for the first of six stops on "The Eras Tour." She'll play three shows in Rio de Janeiro beginning Nov. 17 with the last concert on Nov. 19. 

Kelce is set to suit up for the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Nov. 20, and go head-to-head against his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE MEET THE PARENTS: WHO'S WHO IN EACH FAMOUS FAMILY

A flight from Rio de Janeiro to Kansas City, Missouri, is roughly 16 hours. While not impossible, it's highly unlikely Taylor will catch the Kelces face-off against each other.

Donna and Ed Kelce, however, may get a chance to meet Taylor's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. The Swifts are longtime Philadelphia fans, and knew Kansas City head coach Andy Reid when he was coaching the Eagles.

graphic of eras tour, taylor and travis version

Travis Kelce flew internationally to see Taylor Swift perform in Argentina last week. (Fox News)

Taylor Swift gets helping hand from Travis Kelce in New York

Travis Kelce is set on protecting Taylor Swift, according to a behavior analyst. (Getty Images)

The game is gearing up to be a big "family reunion," according to Entertainment Tonight. Travis joked that he was bringing Swift's dad Scott "over to the good side, baby" after Scott was seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard at the concert in Argentina. 

"Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over," Travis said on their "New Heights" podcast. 

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE'S PDA SIGNALS NFL PLAYER IS ‘ENDGAME’ FOR POP STAR: EXPERT

"What are we doing, Scott?" Jason responded. "You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous." 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship timeline

Taylor and Travis had a few key stops on their "Love Story" road map. (Fox News)

Brittany Mahomes clasped her hands by Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift has become the new queen of Kansas City with Brittany Mahomes. (David Eulitt)

Taylor may miss the "family reunion," and it's still unclear if she'll be stateside for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 23. Her next concert is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24 in São Paulo, Brazil. 

If Swift were to leave the states from her New York apartment, she would be facing an almost 10-hour flight to São Paulo. A flight from Kansas City would set Taylor back roughly 12 hours.

Travis is less likely to be traveling internationally again throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. The Chiefs play the Eagles on Monday, Nov. 20, and then face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 25.

Ed Kelce previously praised Travis and Taylor's commitment to staying at peak performance levels. He told Entertainment Tonight, "I think she realizes how committed Travis is to sleep, 10 hours a day, when your body is going through this kind of thing. So I think they're both very supportive."

Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce pictured smiling

Travis Kelce's dad sang praises of Taylor Swift and thinks she's "genuine." (Getty Images)

He added, "I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals. I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key. This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She's in the middle of this ginormous tour, he's knee deep [in the NFL season]. At least he takes his just as serious as she takes hers as far as commitment to their craft."

Kelce's mom, Donna, has something in common with Taylor, too — scheduling conflicts. She admitted Thanksgiving is unique for the Kelce family as both of her sons are usually traveling for football, and she's just hopeful to see her boys together on the holiday. 

"They're playing football. No, no, no, no. They're practicing. They're playing games on Sunday," she told Extra. "I have always for the past, oh, 20 years, gone to where they are, even in college. It was like, wherever they were, they were playing football… We were usually at either restaurants or at somebody's house or something like that. I was never home. I'm never home on Thanksgiving."

Taylor Swift in a red jacket leans over to whisper something into Donna Kelce's ear who is laughing

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce shared a laugh while watching Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Denver Broncos. (David Eulitt)

Taylor Swift throws her hands in the air at MetLife stadium

Travis Kelce's biggest fan cheered on the Chiefs in October with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman by her side. (Elsa)

She admitted she has "no idea" who else could be in the stands on Monday night when her sons' teams go head-to-head against each other on the field. As for Swift?

"She has an actual concert the night before," Donna said. "That'd be rough, so I'm thinking no."

Swift has a break for a few months before she brings "The Eras Tour" to Japan Feb. 7-10. Only time will tell if the Chiefs will be contenders for another championship ring, or if Taylor will be able to make it to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 for Super Bowl LVIII.

