Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's long distance romance has fans anticipating next rendezvous

Taylor Swift flipped the script on Travis Kelce recently when she had the chance to perform for him during a concert in Argentina.

Swift, 33, changed her lyrics to include a shout-out to her main man, and sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," as Kelce stood in the crowd at "The Eras Tour" gig in Buenos Aires.

While the "Cruel Summer" singer has been spotted in the stands at his NFL games, and Travis returned the favor by supporting Swift internationally, there may be some time before the "New Romantics" publicly catch up due to their conflicting schedules.

Swift heads off to Brazil this week for the first of six stops on "The Eras Tour." She'll play three shows in Rio de Janeiro beginning Nov. 17 with the last concert on Nov. 19.

Kelce is set to suit up for the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Nov. 20, and go head-to-head against his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

A flight from Rio de Janeiro to Kansas City, Missouri, is roughly 16 hours. While not impossible, it's highly unlikely Taylor will catch the Kelces face-off against each other.

Donna and Ed Kelce, however, may get a chance to meet Taylor's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. The Swifts are longtime Philadelphia fans, and knew Kansas City head coach Andy Reid when he was coaching the Eagles.

The game is gearing up to be a big "family reunion," according to Entertainment Tonight. Travis joked that he was bringing Swift's dad Scott "over to the good side, baby" after Scott was seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard at the concert in Argentina.

"Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over," Travis said on their "New Heights" podcast.

"What are we doing, Scott?" Jason responded. "You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous."

Taylor may miss the "family reunion," and it's still unclear if she'll be stateside for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 23. Her next concert is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24 in São Paulo, Brazil.

If Swift were to leave the states from her New York apartment, she would be facing an almost 10-hour flight to São Paulo. A flight from Kansas City would set Taylor back roughly 12 hours.

Travis is less likely to be traveling internationally again throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. The Chiefs play the Eagles on Monday, Nov. 20, and then face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 25.

Ed Kelce previously praised Travis and Taylor's commitment to staying at peak performance levels. He told Entertainment Tonight, "I think she realizes how committed Travis is to sleep, 10 hours a day, when your body is going through this kind of thing. So I think they're both very supportive."

He added, "I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals. I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key. This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She's in the middle of this ginormous tour, he's knee deep [in the NFL season]. At least he takes his just as serious as she takes hers as far as commitment to their craft."

Kelce's mom, Donna, has something in common with Taylor, too — scheduling conflicts. She admitted Thanksgiving is unique for the Kelce family as both of her sons are usually traveling for football, and she's just hopeful to see her boys together on the holiday.

"They're playing football. No, no, no, no. They're practicing. They're playing games on Sunday," she told Extra . "I have always for the past, oh, 20 years, gone to where they are, even in college. It was like, wherever they were, they were playing football… We were usually at either restaurants or at somebody's house or something like that. I was never home. I'm never home on Thanksgiving."

She admitted she has "no idea" who else could be in the stands on Monday night when her sons' teams go head-to-head against each other on the field. As for Swift?

"She has an actual concert the night before," Donna said. "That'd be rough, so I'm thinking no."

Swift has a break for a few months before she brings "The Eras Tour" to Japan Feb. 7-10. Only time will tell if the Chiefs will be contenders for another championship ring, or if Taylor will be able to make it to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 for Super Bowl LVIII.