Taylor Swift merchandise mistake sets Twitter ablaze: ‘A typo isn’t a cute Easter egg’

Some Taylor Swift fans are upset over a misplaced apostrophe on the singer’s merchandise after someone noticed the typo and posted it on social media.

Twitter user @SavvyStardust found the error on her shirt, in the lyrics of Swift’s new single “ME!,” which say: “You're the only one of you / Baby, that's the fun of you.”

However, on the shirt, the apostrophe is placed after the “R,” and erroneously says “your’e,” according to the picture.

“EXCUSE ME! I've had this shirt for nearly a month and you're telling me it's had a typo THIS WHOLE TIME!!” @SavvyStardust captioned the picture she posted on Twitter Wednesday.

Fans were not pleased with the find.

“But Taylor needs to see this. We ain’t paying good money to look like boo boo the fools,” one person wrote.

“STOP. THIS HAS TO BE A JOKE,” another person said.

“They need to re-send new one at no charge and send a shipping label to return defective one. Typically they don’t take back defective items anyway. I would contact the store,” someone else tweeted.

Another fan wrote: “Taylor needs her old merch team back.”

Several fans checked their own merchandise and, sure enough, they found the typo on their shirts, too.

“GIRL. SAME. Your post made me check my shirt!” one fan commented, with a video showing the typo on her shirt.

Other fans mocked the typo, particularly in light of one line in “ME!,” which says: “Hey, kids! / Spelling is fun!”

“I guess they didn't listen when Taylor said that spelling is fun. I hope you can get it sorted,” someone wrote.

Someone else thought the typo was humorous, saying: “Isn’t this ironically perfect tho. I mean the quote says ‘You’re the only one of you, Baby that’s the fun of you’ this shirt with its typo makes it one of its kind and makes it a fun happy accident lol unless it was intentional.”

Others suggested the typo could be an Easter egg, since Swift has been known to drop hints in all her music.

“What if it’s an Easter egg?” someone asked, though the suggestion was shut down by someone else who responded: “A typo isn’t a cute Easter egg.”

However, the typo wasn’t on everyone’s merchandise. A few fans had shirts that didn’t have the misplaced apostrophe.

“Mine is spelled right but now I’m paranoid and checking ALL of my merch for typos!! Like wth??” she wrote, alongside a picture of her shirt with the correct grammar.

“Omg mine DOESN’T have that!” another person chimed in.

However, despite all the hype, @SavvyStardust made sure to note later that she’s not actually upset about the typo.

“People @ ing me as if I'm mad about the mistake on my shirt. I'm not even upset. I just find it hilarious it took me a month to notice. I love my misprinted shirt. Please if you're coming to start drama move on because it ain't here hunny,” she wrote.