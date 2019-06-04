Taylor Swift’s posing with Marilyn Manson delights music fans: ‘My split personalities together’

Only in your “Sweet Dreams.”

Taylor Swift and Marilyn Manson shocked fans when the pop star and vampire rocker were snapped posing together at a Los Angeles concert over the weekend.

Swift was performing at the Wango Tango iHeart Radio concert when the 29-year-old was spotted hanging out with the rocker. Fans expressed their amazement on Twitter at the sight of two very different sides of the musical world colliding.

“Taylor swift and marilyn manson will be like this if they were neighbors,” one user tweeted along with a picture of two adjacent houses, one painted fully black and the other pink and purple.

“Rare photo of my split personalities together,” joked another user.

While Swift is well-known as a country and pop artist, Manson made his name in the early '90s on the darker side of rock with his gothic persona. The 50-year-old’s music has faced numerous threats of censorship and bans.

“Taylor Swift and Marilyn Manson is the crossover I never knew I needed until I saw it,” one user tweeted.

“This photo of Taylor Swift and Marilyn Manson just opened up my third eye. I’ve ascended to Valhalla,” another joked.

The shock rocker also took pictures with “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest and Swift's ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas.

“Hi we are the Jonas Brothers! And you’re watching Disney Channel!” Jonas captioned the photo.

Manson revealed in March that he's currently working on his 11th album, and is expected to tour with Rob Zombie this summer, according to Billboard.