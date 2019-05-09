Taylor Swift says ‘Game of Thrones’ influenced ‘Reputation,’ reveals her theory on show’s ending: report

Not only is Taylor Swift a huge “Game of Thrones” fan, but the singer has admitted the hit show even influenced her 2017 album “Reputation.”

The 29-year-old started watching the HBO series in 2016, around when she was working on “Reputation,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“So much of my imagination was spent on ‘Game of Thrones,’” she told the outlet. “At the time, I was making ‘Reputation’ and I didn’t talk about it in interviews, so I didn’t reveal that a lot of the songs were influenced by the show.”

Swift explained that the album was focused on revenge, but also finding “something sacred throughout all the battle cries.”

“These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a ‘Game of Thrones’ filter,” she said.

“‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is literally Arya Stark’s kill list. ‘King of My Heart’ was influenced by Khal Drogo and Daenerys. It’s even got this post-hook of drums — I wanted them to sound like Dothraki drums,” she explained.

She even wrote some songs based on specific plot points.

“‘I Did Something Bad’ I wrote after Arya and Sansa conspire to kill Littlefinger,” she told the outlet.

“Game of Thrones” also inspired Swift to drop even more clues in her songs -- something she’s been known to do before.

“My entire outlook on storytelling has been shaped by [‘Game of Thrones’] — the ability to foreshadow stories, to meticulously craft cryptic story lines,” she said.

“So, I found ways to get more cryptic with information and still be able to share messages with the fans. I aspire to be one one-millionth of the kind of hint dropper the makers of ‘Game of Thrones’ have been,” she added.

Swift has also enjoyed the character development on the show, she said.

“You find yourself identifying with different characters several times an episode,” she said. “You go from hating someone to loving someone. You see someone as cold, and then you see the reasons behind why they do what they do.”

“I just feel so lucky to exist when ‘Game of Thrones’ is coming out,” she added.

The pop star even told the outlet her theory on who would end up on the Iron Throne.

“Daenerys, Arya, or Sansa,” she said. “But if I’m being realistic, I think Sansa has the skill set and the ability to delegate and put on a brave face but a stoic demeanor.”