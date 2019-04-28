Taylor Swift adopts kitten from 'Me!' music video set

Not only did Taylor Swift release her much-anticipated music video for the song “Me!” featuring Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie on Friday, but she also revealed she adopted a kitten from the music video set.

“And then there were three...” Swift wrote on Instagram and Twitter, posting a photo of herself with a fluffy, blue-eyed kitten.

Another post on social media revealed that she named the kitten Benjamin Button. She added that he’s a “good boy.”

According to People, Swift adopted Benjamin Button from the set of the “ME!” video, where the kitten makes a cameo.

“He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home,” she told PEOPLE, adding that he was part of a program that “tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff.”

Swift said the kitten’s handler, “Handed me this tiny cat, and he just starts purring and … he looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’”

She added, “I fell in love.”

Another Instagram post shows the singer carrying Benjamin Button around in her arms like a baby. “This is how he prefers to travel,” she says in the clip posted on Saturday.

Benjamin Button is the third cat for Swift. Her other two, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, also have roles in the “ME!” video.

The fantasy-themed music video, which Swift co-directed, was released at midnight Friday after much anticipation from fans. It’s the first single from her upcoming seventh album.

The singer announced the song and video release on Instagram after a week of cryptic posts, including a mysterious countdown clock and a colorful Nashville butterfly mural captioned with the April 26 release date.

Swift’s previous album, 2017’s "Reputation," topped Billboard charts throughout last year. Most recently, the country-turned-pop star has also been working on a big-screen adaptation of "Cats."

Swift is scheduled to open next week's Billboard Music Awards with a performance of her new single "ME!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.