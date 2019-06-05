Joe Jonas responds after Taylor Swift said she regrets putting singer 'on blast' following break up

Things appear to be copacetic between singers and former lovers Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift.

The “Sucker” singer, during an appearance on talk show “Lorraine” this week, addressed the comments Swift made on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in May. Swift, during a round of "Burning Questions" on the show, confessed the most rebellious thing she did as a teen was when she publicly called out Jonas for breaking up with her. (While on DeGeneres' show in 2008, Swift claimed Jonas split up with her “over the phone in 25 seconds.”)

"It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger," Jonas said on Wednesday, referring to the breakup. "At the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on."

“It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young,” he added.

In 2008, Swift went on DeGeneres’ show to promote her second album "Fearless." At the time, she revealed one of the songs on the alum — “Forever and Always" — was about herself and Jonas.

"Someday, I'm going to find someone really, really great who's right for me," Swift said more than a decade ago. "When I look at the person, I'm not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

Addressing her old comments last month, Swift told DeGeneres that calling out Jonas in 2008 was “too much.”

"Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy," she said.

