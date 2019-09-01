Taylor Swift loves Keith Urban's live 'Lover' cover

Taylor Swift has a fan in Keith Urban — and the feeling is mutual.

The Australian country star covered Swift's newest single, "Lover," at the Washington State Fair on Saturday night.

In a video he posted to Instagram on Sunday, Urban, 51, wrote, "Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written…. and a HUGE thx to my band as well – we didn’t get to rehearse so…. this is us fully winging it."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S NEW ALBUM 'LOVER' HAS SURPRISE CAMEO FROM IDRIS ELBA

Swift, 29, caught wind of the cover and fangirled in her own Instagram Story.

"Keith Urban covering 'Lover' flawlessly," she wrote. "I am screaming. This is so beautiful."

TAYLOR SWIFT 'ABSOLUTELY' PLANS TO RE-RECORD FIRST SIX ALBUMS

Swift's seventh album, also titled "Lover," dropped on Aug. 23. On Sunday, it officially became her sixth album to rocket to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

According to Billboard, "Lover" sold more in five days than any other album in its first week since Swift's 2017 record, "Reputation."

LOCALS MOCK TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'LONDON BOY

"Lover" features a whopping 18 tracks, including several songs about her three-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, according to People.

"Lover" is highly personal for Swift, who's currently engaged in a feud with Scooter Braun and former Big Machine label head Scott Borchetta over ownership of the masters to her first six albums.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned," she tweeted of "Lover," "and I couldn’t be more proud."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.