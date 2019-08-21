Taylor Swift says she 'absolutely' plans to re-record her songs

It appears Taylor Swift plans to re-record her songs after her masters were purchased by music manager Scooter Braun.

On Wednesday, "CBS Sunday Morning" shared a part of its pre-taped interview with the 29-year-old pop star, which is set to air this weekend.

According to the Associated Press, in a preview of the segment the reporter asks Swift if she would consider re-recording her songs in order to own the new versions, and Swift said, "Oh yeah." When asked if that was the plan, Swift replied with: "Yeah, absolutely."

TAYLOR SWIFT TO PERFORM AT MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS

Braun's Ithaca Holdings announced back in June that it had acquired Big Machine Label Group, which was headed by Scott Borchetta and produced Swift's first six records, including two Grammy winners for album of the year: 2008's "Fearless" and 2014's "1989."

Following the news, Swift posted a blistering blog blasting Borchetta for selling the label, along with all six of her past albums' worth of masters, to Braun.

She accused Braun of "manipulative bullying" through his associations with former client Kanye West and West's wife, Kim Kardashian, who infamously recorded Swift and West's "snippet" of a phone call in which she appeared to give her blessing to the lyrics to his song "Famous."

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead, I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," Swift wrote at the time. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future.

"I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past," she continued. "Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."

HALSEY, DEMI LOVATO AND MORE STARS TAKE SIDES IN TAYLOR SWIFT, SCOOTER BRAUN FEUD

Added Swift: "Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."

Swift also alleged that Borchetta never informed her of the deal and that she learned about it from the press.

Borchetta vehemently denied Swift's claims, writing on the Big Machine website that he and Swift "were working together on a new type of deal for our new streaming world" that wasn't determined by a number of albums but a "length of time."

Swift's attorney, however, claimed in a statement that the "Style" singer was never offered the opportunity to buy her masters, like others reportedly have been.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Braun has yet to directly comment on any of Swift's allegations, though his wife and some of his clients, including Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber, have defended him through social media.

A rep for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Jessica Sager and The Associated Press contributed to this report