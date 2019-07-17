Scooter Braun jokes about Taylor Swift feud over her masters

Hell hath no fury like the wrath of Taylor Swift.

Scooter Braun, who's been feuding with the country crossover singer for weeks, hinted that Swift's ire aged him.

Taking to Instagram, Justin Bieber's manager posted a photo of himself looking considerably older courtesy of the FaceApp, writing alongside a grinning emoji, "Last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me."

Swift, 29, posted a blistering blog in late June blasting her former Big Machine founder Borchetta for selling the label, along with all six of her past albums' worth of masters, to Braun. She accused Braun of "manipulative bullying" through his associations with former client Kanye West and West's wife, Kim Kardashian, who infamously recorded Swift and West's "snippet" of a phone call in which she appeared to give her blessing to the lyrics to his song "Famous."

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead, I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," Swift wrote. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."

"Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter.," she continued. "Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."

Swift also alleged that Borchetta never informed her of the deal and that she learned about it from the press.

Borchetta vehemently denied Swift's claims, writing on the Big Machine website that he and Swift "were working together on a new type of deal for our new streaming world" that wasn't determined by a number of albums, but a "length of time."

Swift's attorney, however, claimed in a statement that the "Style" singer was never offered the opportunity to buy her master's with a check like others reportedly had been.

Braun has yet to directly comment on any of Swift's allegations, though his wife and some of his clients, including Demi Lovato and Bieber, have defended him through social media. Sources told Page Six that the SchoolBoy Records founder attempted to reach out to Swift privately through mutual friends in hopes of a "mature conversation," but was "ghosted" by the "ME!" singer.