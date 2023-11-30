Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce behind to see Beyoncé concert film in London

'Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé' debuts in theaters Dec. 1

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift walks the carpet at London premiere of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' world tour concert film Video

Taylor Swift walks the carpet at London premiere of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' world tour concert film

Taylor Swift walked the red carpet at the London premiere of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' world tour concert film in a shimmering silver gown.

Beyoncé was front and center to support Taylor Swift at opening night of "The Eras Tour" film premiere in October, and Swift returned the favor for Queen Bey Thursday night in London.

Swift sparkled, wearing a shimmering silver Balmain gown as she walked the red carpet at the "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" movie premiere just days after wrapping the first leg of her world tour.

Taylor had only a day or two to reunite with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, before jetting off to England to catch the British debut of Beyoncé's film. 

TAYLOR SWIFT'S PET NAME SHARED BY TRAVIS KELCE AS HE JOKES ABOUT HER LOVE OF ‘TIGHT ENDS’

Taylor Swift sparkles wearing silver beaded dress

Taylor Swift shined on the red carpet at the "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" premiere.  (Gareth Cattermole)

Last month in Los Angeles, the "Cruel Summer" singer praised Beyoncé for not only attending Swift's concert film premiere, but having an enormous influence on her life.

TAYLOR SWIFT DECLINED KING CHARLES' CORONATION INVITATION

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Taylor wrote on Instagram in a video clip of the pair catching her film together at The Grove.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Swift finished the South American leg of her tour Sunday in Brazil and on Monday announced "The Eras Tour" film will be available to rent on demand beginning Dec. 13, coinciding with Swift's 34th birthday.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "New Romantics" singer went public with her relationship with Travis Kelce in September after attending a Chiefs game and has since been spotted at several Chiefs games.

Taylor Swift stands out in silver gown at Beyonce movie premiere

Swift recently returned home after finishing her 2023 world tour. (Gareth Cattermole)

Swift attended Travis' games throughout October before returning to her tour following a two-month break. Swift and Kelce have been spotted out at dinner together a handful of times in New York City.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Travis traveled to Argentina in support of Swift during her final Eras Tour concerts of 2023. On Nov. 12, Swift changed the lyrics of her song "Karma" to hint at her relationship with Travis. 

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang.

WATCH: TRAVIS KELCE BLUSHES AS TAYLOR SWIFT CHANGES LYRICS TO KARMA

Travis Kelce blushes as Taylor Swift changes lyrics to reference him Video

It was recently revealed Swift and King Charles III missed a chance to make friendship bracelets at his coronation. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands on date night

Body language expert Susan Constantine was impressed by Travis and Taylor's "constant contact" on a date night in October. (MEGA)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Royal watcher Omid Scobie claimed in his latest book, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival," that the "Midnights" singer turned down a chance to perform for the king at his coronation ceremony in May.

Swift, 33, already had obligations on her calendar, however, with a string of shows on The Eras Tour scheduled at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending