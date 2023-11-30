Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce behind to see Beyoncé concert film in London

Beyoncé was front and center to support Taylor Swift at opening night of "The Eras Tour" film premiere in October, and Swift returned the favor for Queen Bey Thursday night in London.

Swift sparkled, wearing a shimmering silver Balmain gown as she walked the red carpet at the "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" movie premiere just days after wrapping the first leg of her world tour.

Taylor had only a day or two to reunite with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, before jetting off to England to catch the British debut of Beyoncé's film.

Last month in Los Angeles, the "Cruel Summer" singer praised Beyoncé for not only attending Swift's concert film premiere, but having an enormous influence on her life.

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Taylor wrote on Instagram in a video clip of the pair catching her film together at The Grove.

"The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Swift finished the South American leg of her tour Sunday in Brazil and on Monday announced "The Eras Tour" film will be available to rent on demand beginning Dec. 13, coinciding with Swift's 34th birthday.

The "New Romantics" singer went public with her relationship with Travis Kelce in September after attending a Chiefs game and has since been spotted at several Chiefs games.

Swift attended Travis' games throughout October before returning to her tour following a two-month break. Swift and Kelce have been spotted out at dinner together a handful of times in New York City.

Travis traveled to Argentina in support of Swift during her final Eras Tour concerts of 2023. On Nov. 12, Swift changed the lyrics of her song "Karma" to hint at her relationship with Travis.

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang.

It was recently revealed Swift and King Charles III missed a chance to make friendship bracelets at his coronation.

Royal watcher Omid Scobie claimed in his latest book, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival," that the "Midnights" singer turned down a chance to perform for the king at his coronation ceremony in May.