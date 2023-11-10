Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift postpones Argentina concert after Travis Kelce arrives

The 'Midnights' singer's second Argentina 'Eras Tour' show was rescheduled for Nov. 12 due to the 'truly chaotic' weather

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift makes special guest appearance at ‘Eras Tour’ movie premiere Video

Taylor Swift makes special guest appearance at ‘Eras Tour’ movie premiere

Taylor Swift joined fans at the Los Angeles movie premiere of her ‘Eras Tour.’

Taylor Swift postponed her Nov. 10 "Eras Tour" show hours before she was set to take the stage.

Swift, 33, pushed the concert to Sunday, Nov. 12, she announced on her Instagram.

"I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew," Swift wrote. "We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

Following her time in Argentina, Swift will travel to Rio de Janeiro for three nights.

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS GO WILD AS SHE SINGS ABOUT ‘FALLING IN LOVE AGAIN' WHILE KICKING OFF INTERNATIONAL TOUR

Taylor Swift cancels her Argentina concert

Taylor Swift announces she's rescheduled night two of her Argentina "The Eras Tour" show. (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wears a new Lover bodysuit

Taylor Swift debuted a new pink "Lover" era bodysuit during Buenos Aires, Argentina's night one concert. (Getty Images)

Travis Kelce, Swift's rumored boyfriend, also arrived in Buenos Aires Friday, according to Page Six. It is believed he's in the South American country to support Swift as she starts the international leg of "The Eras Tour."

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Swift and Travis were first romantically connected when the "1989 (Taylor's Version)" singer was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game Sept. 24. Since then, Swift has attended a handful of the NFL star's games, and the pair have been spotted enjoying dinners in New York City.

Taylor Swift in Kansas City

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce wears bird jacket with Taylor swift in all black on date night

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been spotted out together on several occasions. (Gotham/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has time to kill because he has a bye week and doesn't play again until Nov. 20.

Travis had hinted he might be heading "down South" during the bye week during a recent episode of his podcast with his brother, "New Heights."

"Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" Jason Kelce asked.

"My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny," Travis teased.

"Somewhere south?" Jason quipped, and Travis added, "Closer to the equator."

Jason then got more specific with his questioning, asking: "South of the equator?"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands on date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands as they attend a dinner date in New York City. (MEGA)

Despite the show postponement, Swift received good news Friday as the 2024 Grammy Award nominations were announced. Swift tied Barbra Streisand for the most all-time album of the year Grammy nominations by a female artist. "Midnights" landed the singer-songwriter six nominations.

Taylor Swift on stage

Taylor Swift kicked off the first night of "The Eras Tour" international leg Thursday. (Getty Images)

"Anti-Hero" was also nominated for song of the year.