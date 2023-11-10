Taylor Swift postpones Argentina concert after Travis Kelce arrives

Taylor Swift postponed her Nov. 10 "Eras Tour" show hours before she was set to take the stage.

Swift, 33, pushed the concert to Sunday, Nov. 12, she announced on her Instagram.

"I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew," Swift wrote. "We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

Following her time in Argentina, Swift will travel to Rio de Janeiro for three nights.

Travis Kelce, Swift's rumored boyfriend, also arrived in Buenos Aires Friday, according to Page Six. It is believed he's in the South American country to support Swift as she starts the international leg of "The Eras Tour."

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Swift and Travis were first romantically connected when the "1989 (Taylor's Version)" singer was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game Sept. 24. Since then, Swift has attended a handful of the NFL star's games, and the pair have been spotted enjoying dinners in New York City.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has time to kill because he has a bye week and doesn't play again until Nov. 20.

Travis had hinted he might be heading "down South" during the bye week during a recent episode of his podcast with his brother, "New Heights."

"Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" Jason Kelce asked.

"My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny," Travis teased.

"Somewhere south?" Jason quipped, and Travis added, "Closer to the equator."

Jason then got more specific with his questioning, asking: "South of the equator?"

Despite the show postponement, Swift received good news Friday as the 2024 Grammy Award nominations were announced. Swift tied Barbra Streisand for the most all-time album of the year Grammy nominations by a female artist. "Midnights" landed the singer-songwriter six nominations.

"Anti-Hero" was also nominated for song of the year.