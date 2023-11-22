Taylor Swift’s choreographer reacts to star’s relationship with Travis Kelce: ‘I'm a fan'

Taylor Swift’s choreographer Mandy Moore is cheering on her relationship with Travis Kelce from the sidelines.

During the "Dancing with the Stars" Taylor Swift-themed night, Moore dished on what she thinks of the "Bejeweled" singer’s new beau.

"I love her. And if she's happy, I'm in," Moore told Fox News Digital. "He seems awesome. So, I'm a fan."

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CONTESTANT BARRY WILLIAMS, 69, IS THANKFUL FOR FANS ROOTING ‘FOR THE OLD MAN’

Moore made these comments as Swift and Kelce’s relationship has piqued many fans’ interest since the couple first sparked dating rumors in the fall.

Swift and Kelce have been spotted out on several occasions. The pro football player recently detailed one of their first dates together during his podcast. "When I met her in New York," he said of one of their public outings, "we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there."

WATCH: TAYLOR SWIFT’S CHOREOGRAPHER ON STAR’S RELATIONSHIP WITH TRAVIS KELCE

While the couple continues to support one another by attending each other’s tour and gaming events, Swift’s choreographer added that the "Cruel Summer" songstress would be thrilled about the "Dancing with the Stars" performances that honored the pop star on Tuesday night.

'BRADY BUNCH' LEGEND BARRY WILLIAMS SHARES KEY TO SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE: 'MAKE HER YOUR PRINCESS'

"I can't speak for Taylor, but I feel like she's someone who loves to see people succeed. She loves to see people feel," Moore said. "I think she would have been really tickled and loved tonight. I think she would have been cheering for everybody."

"Dancing with the Stars" pro turned co-host Julianne Hough shared with Fox News Digital that the Taylor Swift-themed night was "iconic." She said Moore is "one of the most special choreographers" and "leaders in the dance industry."

WATCH: JULIANNE HOUGH ON ‘DANCING WITH THE STAR’S’ TAYLOR SWIFT-THEMED NIGHT: ‘SHE’S ICONIC’

"[Moore] has been a part of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for so many years, and to see the success that she's had through all the different projects that she's done," Hough began. "But also, to be a part of the biggest tour and like a sensation, not just of the year, but probably of the last decade or ever. And I'm so beyond happy for her… she deserves it. She's phenomenal."

Last week, Swift shared a special video message with the "Dancing with the Stars" contestant ahead of the special themed night.



"I can’t wait to see ‘Dancing with the Stars'’ celebration of my Eras next week," said Swift. "I wish I could be there with you guys, but I’m on tour in Brazil… I will be there in spirit and I’ll be watching."

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’: MIRA SORVINO EMBRACING HER SEXUALITY FOR THIS REASON

As the dancing competition heats up ahead of the semi-finals, the contestants bring their all to the ballroom floor to take home the prize of the Mirrorball Trophy.

WATCH: ‘DWTS’ CONTESTANT JASON MRAZ ON TAYLOR SWIFT-THEMED NIGHT: ‘GREAT ARTIST’

Especially musician Jason Mraz, who earned a perfect score of 40 out of 40 and impressed the judges with his Argentine tango.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Grammy winner and his pro partner Daniella Karagach graced the dance floor with a stellar performance to Swift’s song "Don’t Blame Me."

The "You and I Both" singer told Fox News Digital what earning a perfect score on "Dancing with the Stars" meant to him.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I needed it. Last couple of weeks were hard for me energetically and forgetting choreography," Mraz explained.

"This week, I needed to deliver something, and what I delivered was for me. I wanted to just dance the dance well. That's what I wanted for myself… Luckily, the judges saw that… acknowledged that and validated that."

Meanwhile, Netflix’s "Too Hot to Handle" star Harry Jowsey and his pro partner Rylee Arnold received the lowest score of the night and were eliminated before the semi-finals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Dancing with the Stars" airs live on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.