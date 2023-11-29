Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's pet name shared by Travis Kelce as he jokes about her love of 'tight ends'

NFL star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were first publicly spotted together in September

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
NFL star Travis Kelce shared a glimpse into his relationship with Taylor Swift, as he used his nickname for the pop star on his podcast Wednesday.

Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, pointed out that Swift had liked an Instagram post on the Kansas City Chiefs' page about the football player being the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards during Wednesday's episode of "New Heights."

"Thanks, Tay," Travis said during the podcast, which is hosted by the brothers. "I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting."

"Has she always been a fan of tight end receiving yards?" Jason jokingly asked.

TAYLOR SWIFT HINTS TRAVIS KELCE RELATIONSHIP IS SERIOUS WITH THESE SUBTLE CLUES

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in NYC

Travis Kelce used his nickname for Taylor Swift during a new episode of his podcast, "New Heights." (Getty Images)

"I don’t know if she’s a tight end fan or not," Travis quipped. "I’ll have to ask her."

The exact timeline of Swift and Travis' relationship is unknown. The "Midnights" singer is typically private and has been known to date in secret. However, she made her first appearance with Travis at a Kansas City Chiefs game Sept. 24. The pop star enjoyed the game in a suite with Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.

Swift continued to appear at Travis' games throughout October before returning to her tour following a two-month break. The couple has also been spotted enjoying dinner together a handful of times in New York City.

Travis traveled to Argentina in support of Swift during her final "Eras Tour" concerts of 2023.

Travis Kelce in a patterned shirt stands next to Scott Swift in a collared shirt and Kansas City Chiefs lanyard

Travis Kelce was spotted with Taylor's dad Scott Swift in Argentina, taking in Taylor's concert. (@flormosso_/TikTok)

Swift acknowledged Travis' presence throughout the concert he attended on Nov. 12. While performing "Blank Space," the musician pointed toward the NFL tight end in the crowd while singing, "Cause you know I love the players, and you love the game."

WATCH: TRAVIS KELCE BLUSHES AS TAYLOR SWIFT CHANGES LYRICS TO REFERENCE HIM

During the last song of the evening, Swift changed the lyrics of her song "Karma" to hint at her relationship with Travis. 

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang.

Travis explained he had "a little bit of a clue" that she might do something crazy.

"I had no clue. Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me," Travis said on Wednesday’s episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

Travis Kelce holds Taylor Swift's hand as he leads her to the car

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured out together in New York City. (Gotham/Getty Images)

