Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' movie premiere shuts down popular Los Angeles shopping center

Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' film with AMC Theatres debuted at The Grove in LA

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans swarmed The Grove in Los Angeles Wednesday for the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Eras Tour."

The iconic venue, known for its farmers market and multiple high-end shopping spots, was completely closed to host the "Cruel Summer" singer for the debut of her film at the AMC Theatre.

Early on Wednesday morning, the massive outdoor marketplace shared on social media a simple message for followers, "The Grove will be closed today."

Taylor Swift poses in blue dress infront of movie theater at The Grove in LA

Taylor Swifts "Eras Tour" premiered Wednesday at the AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Taylor Swift took over The Grove on Wednesday in LA

The Grove revealed Wednesday morning that the entire outdoor marketplace would be closed. (The Grove/ Instagram)

Prior to the announcement, Swift's red carpet premiere location was kept a secret. 

Barricades were set up alongside the marketplace and around storefronts as fans waited for a Taylor sighting ahead of the premiere. 

Security guards stood in front of Nordstrom and outside the shopping center throughout the day. Ahead of the premiere, a source told Deadline that police officers from the LAPD’s Wilshire Division and other divisions would be out with a "strong presence."

Before making her way to The Grove, Swift shared a glimpse of her periwinkle blue Oscar de la Renta gown and announced an early release of the movie.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour causes traffic congestion near The Grove

Cars lined up outside of The Grove as traffic snarled around the Fairfax area of the city. (Frazer Harrison)

Taylor Swift Eras Tour causes commotion at The Grove in LA

Security stood outside of Nordstrom while fans waited for a glimpse of Taylor Swift at The Grove. (Frazer Harrison)

Taylor Swift wears Oscar De La Renta gown at Eras Tour premiere

Taylor Swift arrives to The Eras Tour premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles. (Valerie Macon)

"PREMIERE DAY Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW," she wrote on social media. 

"We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world." 

Swift added, "I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…"

All eyes were on Swift as she walked the red carpet without her rumored new boyfriend, Travis Kelce. 

Taylor Swift smiles on red carpet wearing blue strapless dress and diamonds

Taylor wore her signature red lipstick with a sharp black cat eyeliner. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Taylor Swift's mom Andrea welcomes guests to Eras Tour premiere

Taylor's mom, Andrea, sported friendship bracelets and gave the signature heart hand gesture at one of the screenings. (Larry Fink)

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was likely prepping for his game against the Denver Broncos at home in Kansas City on Thursday. 

It's unclear if Swift's heading to Missouri in the morning, but she's been a fan-favorite for the Chiefs and the NFL as of late.

The "Blank Space" songstress rocked her signature red lipstick and sharp cat eyeliner, and added a sparkling diamond choker necklace to complement her strapless blue gown.

Swifties can anticipate new music soon, too. On Oct. 27, Taylor will release her next rerecorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)." 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

