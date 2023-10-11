Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' movie premiere shuts down popular Los Angeles shopping center

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans swarmed The Grove in Los Angeles Wednesday for the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Eras Tour."

The iconic venue, known for its farmers market and multiple high-end shopping spots, was completely closed to host the "Cruel Summer" singer for the debut of her film at the AMC Theatre.

Early on Wednesday morning, the massive outdoor marketplace shared on social media a simple message for followers, "The Grove will be closed today."

Prior to the announcement, Swift's red carpet premiere location was kept a secret.

Barricades were set up alongside the marketplace and around storefronts as fans waited for a Taylor sighting ahead of the premiere.

Security guards stood in front of Nordstrom and outside the shopping center throughout the day. Ahead of the premiere, a source told Deadline that police officers from the LAPD’s Wilshire Division and other divisions would be out with a "strong presence."

Before making her way to The Grove, Swift shared a glimpse of her periwinkle blue Oscar de la Renta gown and announced an early release of the movie.

"PREMIERE DAY Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW," she wrote on social media.

"We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world."

Swift added, "I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…"

All eyes were on Swift as she walked the red carpet without her rumored new boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was likely prepping for his game against the Denver Broncos at home in Kansas City on Thursday.

It's unclear if Swift's heading to Missouri in the morning, but she's been a fan-favorite for the Chiefs and the NFL as of late.

The "Blank Space" songstress rocked her signature red lipstick and sharp cat eyeliner, and added a sparkling diamond choker necklace to complement her strapless blue gown.

Swifties can anticipate new music soon, too. On Oct. 27, Taylor will release her next rerecorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)."