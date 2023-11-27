Taylor Swift declined King Charles' coronation invitation: report

Taylor Swift and King Charles III missed a chance to make friendship bracelets together at his coronation.

Royal watcher Omid Scobie claimed in his latest book, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival," that the "Cruel Summer" singer turned down a chance to perform for the king at his coronation ceremony in May, according to The Post.

Swift, 33, already had obligations on her calendar, however, with a string of shows on "The Eras Tour" scheduled at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Representatives for Swift, The Palace and Scobie's publisher, Harper Collins, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla received a royal welcome to the throne with a star-studded lineup, including Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie, during May's coronation concert.

Multiple reports claimed Harry Styles , Elton John, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls all declined to perform at the coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle. It was also previously reported that Adele and Ed Sheeran also said no to the historical gig.

Charles, 75, immediately ascended the British throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022. However, his official coronation took place on May 6.

Richie and Perry closed out the show for 20,000 guests at Windsor Castle, where Tom Cruise dropped in with a special video message for the official new king.

Sitting in the cockpit of his own jet while flying through the clouds, Cruise paid homage to his iconic "Top Gun" character as he congratulated King Charles III.

King Charles' coronation was held at London's Westminster Abbey. Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were both crowned during the official ceremony, which was attended by roughly 2,000 people.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew , the king's sons, were both in attendance despite their tensions with the royal family.

The King and Queen may get a chance to see Taylor in 2024 as "The Eras Tour" resumes with a host of dates slated for the United Kingdom.

Swift finished the South American leg of the tour on Sunday in Brazil and on Monday announced "The Eras Tour" film will be available to rent on demand beginning Dec. 13 – which coincides with Swift's 34th birthday.