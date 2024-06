Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce performed together for the first time ever during her Sunday night Eras Tour show in London.

Since the release of "The Tortured Poets Department," Swift has added a new segment to her set where, after completing her song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," she performs a silent pantomime sketch with her dancers to transition to the song "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart."

In the sketch, Swift is picked up and carried to a couch, where she reluctantly changes costumes with the aid of her dancers, who also push her to perform before she launches into the song.

On Sunday, to the delight of fans, Kelce stepped in and carried her to the couch, then played along with the dancers as she changed ensembles, urging her to perform.

TAYLOR SWIFT ERAS TOUR BRINGS TOGETHER TOM CRUISE, ASHTON KUTCHER, MILA KUNIS IN STAR-STUDDED CROWD

The Chiefs tight end wore a full tuxedo, top hat, and tails to match the other male dancers on stage.

Kelce has been on hand the past two nights in London, singing and dancing along in the VIP area with other celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and Hugh Grant.

New famous faces appeared in the section tonight, including Sir Paul McCartney, Bon Jovi, and "Fleabag" stars Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

On Saturday, Swift gave a nod to Kelce in the crowd, once again changing the lyrics to her song "Karma" to sing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me." She did the same during a stop in Argentina when he was in attendance there.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The excitement over Kelce’s appearance comes not long after Swift faced some seeming criticism from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

On Saturday night at London Stadium, Grohl mentioned that the Eras Tour was happening nearby at Wembley Stadium, and said "I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift."

He continued, saying "we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f--king errors as well. Just a couple."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Swifties have occasionally dubbed her tour the "Errors Tour" based on onstage mishaps like wardrobe malfunctions and a "haunted piano," to name a few.

Grohl went on to imply Swift doesn’t perform live, stating, "That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f--king place."

Representatives for Grohl and Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A clip shared online Sunday showed Swift thanking her crew and band, saying, the band is going to "be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight."

Swift’s next tour stop is in Dublin at Aviva Stadium on June 28.