Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour really is bringing the people together, including some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Tom Cruise was spotted by fans in the VIP tent at Swift’s second London stop on Saturday night, singing and dancing along to her hit "Shake It Off."

One fan even showed video of herself on TikTok sharing friendship bracelets, a hallmark of the Swift fan experience, with the "Mission: Impossible" star.

Another clip shared on X captured not only Cruise, but Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig all bopping along to the music.

Other stars in the crowd included Liam Hemsworth, Rachel Zegler and "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan, according to fan videos.

Also in attendance was Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, happily vibing to her music. His brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce were there as well.

Swift gave a nod to Kelce in the crowd, once again changing the lyrics to her song "Karma" to sing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me." She did the same during a stop in Argentina when Kelce was in the crowd.

Hugh Grant was in the packed VIP tent and shared a cheeky thanks to the singer and her "gigantic" boyfriend for a great evening with his wife and one of his five children, his 8-year-old daughter.

"Dear @taylorswift13," he wrote on X, "You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing [sic] London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old."

Grant also added the hashtag "#halfgirlhalfbracelet" alluding to the friendship bracelet trading trend.

On Friday during Swift’s first night in London, Prince William and his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, dropped by Wembley Stadium and took a selfie with the "Cruel Summer" singer after the show.

"Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening," the Prince of Wales shared on the official Kensington X account with a photo of the selfie being taken.

Swift also shared a similar selfie with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with Kelce.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," she wrote, acknowledging Prince William’s birthday.