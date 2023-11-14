Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift jokes about witchcraft, 'never beating the sorcery allegations' after crazy concert moment

Travis Kelce arrived to support Taylor Swift in Argentina one night after the plane incident

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Travis Kelce blushes as Taylor Swift changes lyrics to reference him Video

Travis Kelce blushes as Taylor Swift changes lyrics to reference him

Travis Kelce, standing beside Taylor Swift's father, looked shocked when the singer changed up the lyrics to her song "Karma" to include a nod to the football player. (@flormosso_/TikTok)

Taylor Swift has been accused of being a witch in the past – she's even referenced this in a 2017 song, "I Did Something Bad," in which she sings, "They're burning all the witches even if you aren't one."

On Monday, Swift played into that storyline again, joking that a bizarre moment from her Eras Tour concert was evidence that she actually is a sorceress.

While performing her song "Labyrinth" in Argentina on Thursday, an airplane descended over the stadium just as she sang, "I thought the plane was going down, how'd you turn it right around."

TAYLOR SWIFT PLEADS WITH FANS AFTER ITEM IS THROWN ONSTAGE DURING ERAS TOUR CONCERT: 'IT REALLY FREAKS ME OUT'

Taylor Swift in a black sequin outfit with a dark red lip while performing on stage

Taylor Swift poked fun at the narrative she possesses witch-like tendencies in a new Instagram post. (Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans marveled at the coincidence on social media before Swift acknowledged it in her own post.

She shared a video of the moment to her Instagram, writing, "Never beating the sorcery allegations."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

Thursday night was the first of three shows Swift performed in Buenos Aires. Her Saturday night show had a special guest in the audience: her new beau Travis Kelce, who watched the show with the singer's father, Scott. 

While performing her closing number, "Karma," Swift intentionally changed the lyrics to reference him. "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang. 

Kelce's NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had a bye week, allowing the athlete to travel. 

Travis Kelce and Scott Swift watch Taylor Swift perform split Travis Kelce with his hands on his face inset a photo of Travis Kelce with his hands on his face smiling

Travis Kelce appeared giddy and shocked when Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" to include a reference to him. (@flormosso_/TikTok)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After the concert was over, Swift was spotted gleefully running into Kelce's arms and giving him a kiss. The video went viral, with fans in disbelief at their public display of affection. Some believe Swift made reference to the passionate kiss in another Instagram recapping her time in Argentina. In the post, she thanked her fans for being an incredible audience, adding a kissing lips emoji.

WATCH: TAYLOR SWIFT SPOTTED RUNNING TO AND KISSING TRAVIS KELCE AFTER CONCERT IN ARGENTINA

Taylor Swift spotted running to and kissing Travis Kelce after concert in Argentina Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift's final performance in Argentina on Sunday did not go off without a hitch. In a fan-recorded video, Swift pleaded with her fans to not throw things onstage. "And just um – just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage," she told her audience.

Taylor Swift in an orange dress looks in disbelief towards her crowd while sitting at a piano covered in moss

Taylor Swift performed three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

"Because if it's on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it… And I love that you brought presents. And that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much."

Swift was already spotted in New York City after returning home from the first stretch of her international tour. Her next stop will be in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 17. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.