Taylor Swift jokes about witchcraft, 'never beating the sorcery allegations' after crazy concert moment

Taylor Swift has been accused of being a witch in the past – she's even referenced this in a 2017 song, "I Did Something Bad," in which she sings, "They're burning all the witches even if you aren't one."

On Monday, Swift played into that storyline again, joking that a bizarre moment from her Eras Tour concert was evidence that she actually is a sorceress.

While performing her song "Labyrinth" in Argentina on Thursday, an airplane descended over the stadium just as she sang, "I thought the plane was going down, how'd you turn it right around."

Fans marveled at the coincidence on social media before Swift acknowledged it in her own post.

She shared a video of the moment to her Instagram, writing, "Never beating the sorcery allegations."

Thursday night was the first of three shows Swift performed in Buenos Aires. Her Saturday night show had a special guest in the audience: her new beau Travis Kelce, who watched the show with the singer's father, Scott.

While performing her closing number, "Karma," Swift intentionally changed the lyrics to reference him. "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang.

Kelce's NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had a bye week, allowing the athlete to travel.

After the concert was over, Swift was spotted gleefully running into Kelce's arms and giving him a kiss. The video went viral, with fans in disbelief at their public display of affection. Some believe Swift made reference to the passionate kiss in another Instagram recapping her time in Argentina. In the post, she thanked her fans for being an incredible audience, adding a kissing lips emoji.

Swift's final performance in Argentina on Sunday did not go off without a hitch. In a fan-recorded video , Swift pleaded with her fans to not throw things onstage. "And just um – just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage," she told her audience.

"Because if it's on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it… And I love that you brought presents. And that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much."

Swift was already spotted in New York City after returning home from the first stretch of her international tour. Her next stop will be in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 17.