Travis Kelce sheds light on Taylor Swift's cooking skills, keeps favorite meals private

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift cooked up a relationship that had everyone in the sports and pop culture world talking for almost an entire football season.

But what they do well in the kitchen appeared to be more of a personal matter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Swift and Kelce were seen in the kitchen together in a YouTube Shorts clip, and it prompted a question for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday about what they liked cooking together.

"That’s a good question," he said. "I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I’d rather just keep personal.

"Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll."

MICHAEL VICK HAS FALLEN 'IN LOVE' WITH CHESS, LIKENS IT TO PLAYING QUARTERBACK

Kelce and Swift debuted as a couple back in September when she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears. Since then, she appeared at several games in Kansas City and on the road to support her man.

The two became America’s Sweethearts as they celebrated the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl championship together.

Since then, Kelce has been supporting Swift on her Eras Tour abroad and is seen routinely dancing to her songs. That’s indeed her man.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs are a few weeks away from the start of training camp and the start of a journey to NFL history — a three-peat Super Bowl championship.