Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce sheds light on Taylor Swift's cooking skills, keeps favorite meals private

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted in a YouTube Shorts clip in the kitchen

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Travis Kelce responds to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech Video

Travis Kelce responds to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech

‘Gaines for Girls’ podcast host Riley Gaines discusses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s response to kicker Harrison Butker’s faith-based commencement speech on ‘The Story.’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift cooked up a relationship that had everyone in the sports and pop culture world talking for almost an entire football season.

But what they do well in the kitchen appeared to be more of a personal matter.

Travis Kelce wraps his arm around Taylor Swift at NFL playoffs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have captivated the world as an A-list celebrity couple. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce were seen in the kitchen together in a YouTube Shorts clip, and it prompted a question for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday about what they liked cooking together.

"That’s a good question," he said. "I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I’d rather just keep personal.

"Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll."

Travis Kelce watches a drill

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches a drill during NFL football practice Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kelce and Swift debuted as a couple back in September when she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears. Since then, she appeared at several games in Kansas City and on the road to support her man.

The two became America’s Sweethearts as they celebrated the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl championship together.

Since then, Kelce has been supporting Swift on her Eras Tour abroad and is seen routinely dancing to her songs. That’s indeed her man.

Travis Kelce stretches

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stretches during the NFL football team's organized team activities Friday, June 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Chiefs are a few weeks away from the start of training camp and the start of a journey to NFL history — a three-peat Super Bowl championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.