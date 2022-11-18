Taylor Swift fans vent over her 'silence' amid Ticketmaster fiasco, Candace Cameron Bure discusses her faith

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘SPEAKS VOLUMES’ - Taylor Swift fans vent frustration over her 'silence' amid Ticketmaster fiasco. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Candace Cameron Bure discusses 'difficult year,' how faith is her 'core and foundation.' Continue reading here…

‘ETERNALLY GRATEFUL’ - 'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo pens goodbye note to fans after 19 seasons. Continue reading here…

DEPARTED - 'America's Got Talent' fan favorite Roslyn Singleton dead at 39: 'Now we celebrate her legacy.' Continue reading here…

HE 'IS REALLY INTO HER’ - Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months.' Continue reading here…

KEEPING UP - Kim Kardashian strips down as rumors swirl ex Pete Davidson is dating Emily Ratajkowski. Continue reading here…

ROCKY MOMENT - Sylvester Stallone shares video of his visit to the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia with his family. Continue reading here…

SEXY AFTER SIXTY - Allison Janney’s see-through surprise; 62-year-old goes sheer at 'The People We Hate at the Wedding' premiere. Continue reading here…

‘BIGGEST FEAR’ - Chris Hemsworth learns he’s ‘8 to 10 times’ more likely to get Alzheimer's disease on new show ‘Limitless.’ Continue reading here…

UNDERGOING TREATMENT - Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter