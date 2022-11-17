Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Chris Hemsworth learns he’s ‘8 to 10 times’ more likely to get Alzheimer's disease on new show ‘Limitless’

Chris Hemsworth's show "Limitless" is now airing on Disney+

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 17 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Chris Hemsworth received some surprising news on his new Disney+ series, "Limitless."

On the show, Hemsworth tackles physical and mental challenges in hopes of combatting aging and living a healthier life.

In a conversation with longevity physician Dr. Peter Attia, the actor learns he is 8 to 10 times more likely than the average individual to develop Alzheimer's disease.

"We've got every blood test one can get," Attia tells Hemsworth in the show. "And you've got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mom and a set from your dad."

APOE4 is the gene that has the strongest correlation to the development of Alzheimer's disease, however, not much is known about it.

Chris Hemsworth's new show on Disney+ "Limitless" explores how to extend one's life through a series of trials and experiments done by the actor.

Chris Hemsworth's new show on Disney+ "Limitless" explores how to extend one's life through a series of trials and experiments done by the actor. (Theo Wargo)

NICK JONAS SHARES THE SIGNS THAT LED TO HIS DIABETES DIAGNOSIS IN NEW VIDEO

"The idea that I won't be able to remember the life I experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear," the "Thor" star candidly shared in the episode.

Attia told the 39-year-old Australian, "It's my belief that if we take every step possible, we can reduce your risk to that of anyone else."

The "Thor" actor pushes himself mentally and physically throughout the six-episode series.

The "Thor" actor pushes himself mentally and physically throughout the six-episode series. (Don Arnold/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actor also revealed that his grandfather suffers from the disease. "He either doesn't remember who we are, you know, his grandkids, but also even his own children, for years. It's heartbreaking."

Despite the shocking news, Hemsworth was not deterred from getting to work. Throughout the episode, he challenges himself to memorize a hiking route without maps or any additional aid.

In one episode of "Limitless," Chris Hemsworth, who has two brothers, Luke and Liam, finds out that he has two copies of APOE4 from both of his parents.

In one episode of "Limitless," Chris Hemsworth, who has two brothers, Luke and Liam, finds out that he has two copies of APOE4 from both of his parents. (Albert L. Ortega)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show, produced by National Geographic, features the actor doing several tests to better his overall health, including wearing an age-simulation suit, cold therapy, a ropes challenge, and many other obstacles. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending