Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire

After comedian and classic car collector Jay Leno suffered from "serious burns" Saturday in a gasoline fire while working on one of his vehicles, the 72-year-old underwent hyperbaric treatment.

The talk show host was seen in a hyperbaric chamber, which Leno’s doctor, Peter Grossman, explained is supposed to decrease swelling, increase blood flow with good oxygenation and decrease bacteria, according to a video obtained by "Inside Edition."

Leno is seen in a blue hospital gown and both hands are bandaged, with his left arm almost wrapped up to his elbow.

JAY LENO'S DOCTOR GIVES UPDATE AFTER HE SUFFERED 'SERIOUS BURNS' IN GASOLINE FIRE

The former "Tonight Show" star was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center at the West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, Saturday, Burbank Fire Department officials confirmed with Fox News Digital.

The television icon received treatment for injuries to his "face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage," Aimee Bennett, director of strategic communications at the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Leno suffered "significant burns to his face and hands," as well as his chest, while working underneath a car in Burbank, California, on Saturday, Grossman told reporters.

Since he's been in the hospital, the comedian has undergone surgery and has another planned for later this week. Leno's surgery was a "surgical excision and grafting procedure."

WHY DOES JAY LENO'S STEAM-POWERED CAR NEED GASOLINE?

"He’s had skin grafts that are not his own, meaning the skin we have from a skin bank or a donor, that's what we do as a first stage," Grossman updated the media outlet.

Initially, Leno suffered "deep second-degree" and possibly third-degree burns in the car fire.

Grossman told "Inside Edition" that Leno’s scars from the severe burns will "be visible for the foreseeable future" and hopes they will be minimal or "maybe not at all."

The doctor believes the comedian will return to work when he’s recovered and doesn’t anticipate it will take months.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think he's the kind of guy who's just going to move forward."

Leno's doctor on Wednesday gave an update on the comedian's health during a press conference, revealing, "His injuries are serious, his condition is good."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He did well with that surgery," Grossman updated. "He is in good spirits today."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.