Taylor Swift fans vent frustration over her 'silence' amid Ticketmaster fiasco: It 'speaks volumes'

Taylor Swift fans vented their frustration Thursday over the singer's "silence" after Ticketmaster said it was canceling Friday sales for her new tour following two days of millions of customers waiting in hours-long queues only to be shut out.

One "longtime and loyal" fan tweeted she was "disappointed" with the singer.

"I cant support you celebrating your Grammy noms and continuing to release remixes that fans are forced to buy while U stay silent on the @Ticketmaster disaster," she wrote.

"i cannot believe taylor swift is still silent about Ticketmaster," another wrote, while a third said, "taylor swift being so silent is crazy" with a skull emoji.

"taylor swift is human, she shouldn’t be excused from any wrongdoing," another fan tweeted. "we all make mistakes, and she is being held accountable for this one. i really like taylor, but the fact that she has stayed silent throughout this entire mess is disappointing."

A fifth fan pointedly tweeted at the pop star: "@taylorswift13 staying silent through all of this speaks volumes. We’re all just a dollar sign."

While another fan quoted Swift's 2011 song, "The Story Of Us," writing: "Never heard silence quite this loud…"

Fans also reacted in dismay and frustration with Ticketmaster Thursday after the company announced the cancellation of sales for Swift's Eras tour, citing "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems."

"your one job is literally to sell tickets to a lot of people," one fan wrote in the comments after Ticketmaster posted a tweet announcing the cancellation.

"So this is you admitting that you sold the rest of the tickets to resellers," another wrote.

"@taylorswift13 do something, work your magic," a third pleaded, wondering if the only way to get tickets would be from resellers. "We had a presale for SoFi stadium and another for being a ‘super fan’ and was not able to get any tickets."

On Tuesday, 14 million fans tried to order presale tickets through the Ticketmaster website, Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, Ticketmaster’s largest shareholder, said. Many fans were left waiting in a digital queue for hours only to come up empty-handed.

Verified fans were given codes to enter the Ticketmaster presale Tuesday, but many claimed their codes did not work.

"It’s a function of Taylor Swift. The site was supposed to open up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans," Maffei told CNBC. "We had 14 million people hit the site, including bots, which are not supposed to be there."

Another frustrated fan tweeted, "The documentary on the takedown of Ticketmaster by rabid Taylor Swift fans is going to be so good."

One fan mentioned the next presidential election, saying, "Gen-Z is about turnout the vote for real in 2024 – just so they can elect the right politicians to get some regulations on @Ticketmaster’s operations and price gouging."

Even retired astronaut Scott Kelly, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly’s brother, expressed frustration over not being able to snag tickets.

"Seriously? I tried the verified fan route and that didn’t work. Was planning on buying tickets tomorrow. What the hell? Swifties, rise up in protest!" Kelly wrote.

A Swift fan jokingly commented, "Man could get to space before he gets tickets."

Country singer Zach Bryan tweeted that "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster."

U.S. representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Bill Pascrell Jr, D-N.J., both tweeted about the importance of breaking up Ticketmaster, which merged with Live Nation in 2010.

"Ticketmaster monopoly got you down?" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted while linking to a website to demand action. Pascrell Jr. wrote that he had pleaded with the Obama administration to block the merger in 2009.

A "deeply upset and frustrated fan" posted an open letter to Swift, urging her to look into the "unacceptable" problem and see if it can be fixed.

"We know the demand is high for The Eras Tour and we are SO proud of you," the fan wrote. "I never want to say anything to upset you or disappoint you and at the same time I am really upset and disappointed in how this was handled. I know you would not want to see us all sad and hurting over something we should be celebrating. We love you so much and all we want is to have easy access and affordable options."

Swift has not publicly commented on the issue and hasn’t responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.