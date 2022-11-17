Allison Janney’s see-through surprise; 62-year-old goes sheer at 'The People We Hate at the Wedding' premiere

Allison Janney left little to the imagination as she arrived at the red-carpet premiere for Amazon Prime Video’s new comedy film "The People We Hate at the Wedding."

The 62-year-old actress slipped into a sheer black sequin turtleneck gown that included lace-up long sleeves with mini cutouts on her arms.

Janney topped off her look with black stud earrings, a matching clutch and open-toe strappy heels. Her fingernails were also painted black.

As the "Mom" star sparkled under the lights of the red carpet, she donned the skintight dress and opted out of wearing a bra.

The Academy Award-winning actress continued to pose next to her costars, including Ben Platt and Kristen Bell.

Platt showed up in a navy-blue double-breasted suit and black boots. Janney gave her costar a kiss on the cheek as they both posed for photos.

Kristen Bell looked flawless in a dark blue sequin dress with floral designs. She wore black strappy heels and matching gold jewelry, while her hair was in a mini ponytail.

Other cast members who graced the red carpet include Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach de Bankolé, Jorma Taccone and Julian Ovenden.

The raunchy comedy focuses on dysfunctional American siblings Alice and Paul – played by Bell and Platt – along with their optimistic mother, Janney.

The film is based on the 2016 novel, with the same title, written by Grant Ginder, and is directed by Claire Scanlon.

The family are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister, as a chance for them to reconnect as adults, and they learn to love each other like they once did.

"The People We Hate at the Wedding" will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 18.