Sylvester Stallone shares video of his visit to the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia with his family

The steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, now coined the "Rocky Steps," have become a famous location after Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone, ran up them at the end of iconic training montages in the "Rocky" movies.

Stallone and his family made their way back to the famous location to see the Rocky statue, and the actor shared a video to his Instagram filled with emotion of him visiting the landmark.

The "Rocky" movies are filled with training montages, but one of the most popular and well known takes place while Balboa, a Philadelphia-based boxer is preparing to fight the heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed, who is played by Carl Weathers in the original "Rocky" movie.

During that training montage, Balboa takes a run through various Philadelphia neighborhoods, mixed in with clips of him training at the gym. The montage ends at the Art Museum. After reaching the top of the steps, the boxer throws his hands up in triumph.

Another popular Rocky run happens in the second "Rocky" movie when Balboa is preparing for a rematch with Creed. Balboa runs through the neighborhood and is greeted by cheers and applause. Kids then start to join the boxer on his run until a giant group forms behind him. This jog also ends at the same steps, with Balboa again celebrating at the top, but this time, with the community surrounding him and cheering him on.

Fast-forward to "Rocky III," a statue is created in Balboa's honor and placed near the bottom of the steps. Even though the statue was created for the movie, it has become a popular real-life landmark that is visited by many.

On his Instagram, Stallone posted a video clip of him visiting the statue with his family.

SYLVESTER STALLONE, JENNIFER FLAVIN SEEMINGLY SPOTTED HAVING TENSE MOMENT AFTER CALLING OFF DIVORCE

"I don't get here very often with the family and I thought I would break into my own line to see the statue," Stallone said in his video.

"I don't get to visit Rocky very often. When I do, it's emotional," the actor continued.

He then went up to the statue and filmed his family all posing in front of the landmark.

Stallone played Balboa in six "Rocky" movies from 1976 through 2006. He then played the character again in the 2015 movie "Creed" and the 2018 sequel, "Creed II," both starring Michael B. Jordan.

SYLVESTER STALLONE GIVES UPDATE ON BRUCE WILLIS: ‘HE’S ‘BEEN SORT OF INCOMMUNICADO’

Stallone has continued to act in many other movies after the "Rocky" films, some of his most recent being "Rambo: Last Blood" and "Samaritan." Stallone also stars in the 2022 television series "Tulsa King."