'America's Got Talent' fan favorite Roslyn Singleton dead at 39: 'Now we celebrate her legacy'

Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on "America's Got Talent," has died at age 39 from brain cancer.

Her husband, Ray, confirmed Roslyn’s passing in an Instagram post. Singleton died on Tuesday after several treatments for brain cancer.

"WELL DONE!!" Ray began. "Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be. This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult!"

Ray, who is a former "America’s Got Talent" contestant, continued: "She taught us all SOMETHING…She's where we're all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT! She will LIVE FOREVER!! #LongLiveRoss."

Roslyn’s family received support in the comment section of Ray's post. Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey wrote, "heart broken. she will be missed. she was a force. blessed to have spent time with your queen," adding heart emojis.

Singer Dej Loaf added, "Thanks for showing us what love is."

In 2020, Roslyn and Ray appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after the pair went viral when Ray serenaded Roslyn before she underwent surgery. On the talk show, Roslyn revealed that she had been undergoing brain cancer treatments since 2013.

The couple appeared on the show a second time when NBA star Dwayne Wade surprised the couple during their episode appearance.

Ray was a contestant on "America’s Got Talent" in July 2021, and Roslyn joined him onstage during his performance.

Earlier this year, Roslyn detailed her cancer diagnosis to Novant Health: "Whenever there's something going on in my life, God always puts the right people just right in front of me to make it a little easier," she told the outlet.

Roslyn, who was a Navy veteran, added, "I know what God can do. My constant statement to him is: 'Prove them wrong, prove them wrong.'"

Roslyn and Ray had documented her cancer diagnosis on social media. Roslyn gained an Instagram following and frequently shared moments with her husband, as well as inspirational messages, to her 73,000 followers.