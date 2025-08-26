Taylor Swift engaged to Travis Kelce: How NFL star crossed the goal line after other stars fumbled

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift found "the one" in NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift shared Tuesday on Instagram.

The global pop star is finally able to close out her dating playbook after finding her husband in Kelce. The two first sparked romantic speculation in 2023 after Swift attended one of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's football games. "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told TIME magazine. "We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

Before her romance with Kelce became endgame, Swift was romantically connected to a handful of A-list stars – Harry Styles, John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal to name a few.

TAYLOR SWIFT AND NFL STAR TRAVIS KELCE ARE ENGAGED AFTER 2 YEARS TOGETHER

Here's a look back at Swift's most high-profile relationships:

Joe Jonas

Swift and fellow musician Joe Jonas dated throughout 2008. The short-lived romance made headlines after Swift revealed Jonas ended the relationship during a phone call. The singer-songwriter confirmed the song "Forever and Always" from her album "Fearless" was about Jonas.

"When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I'm not even going to be able to remember the boy that broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18," Swift said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

While a handful of other songs have been linked to Jonas, including "Mr. Perfectly Fine" and "Last Kiss," the two seem to be friendly years later.

TAYLOR SWIFT AND BOYFRIEND TRAVIS KELCE'S SHARED MORAL VALUES SPARKED ORGANIC LOVE STORY

Taylor Lautner

Swift briefly dated "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner in 2009.

The two met while filming "Valentine's Day" alongside Julia Roberts, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Jamie Foxx and more.

Lautner attended the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards with Swift, where her feud with rapper Kanye West first began.

Fans have long speculated that Swift's "Back to December" ballad from her album "Speak Now" was about her relationship with Lautner. Despite the emotional breakup, the two have remained friends. Lautner joined Swift on stage at the "Eras Tour" in 2023 to announce the music video for her song "I Can See You," which featured the actor.

John Mayer

John Mayer and Swift never publicly confirmed their romance, but the two did perform together a handful of times in 2009 after collaborating on Mayer's song "Half of my Heart." The collaboration came about after Mayer tweeted that he wanted to work with Swift.

Following the end of the rumored relationship, each musician released a break-up song, which many believed was about their romance. Swift released "Dear John" on "Speak Now" in 2010, while Mayer released "Paper Doll." Fans picked out lyrics from the song "Dear John" that seemingly referenced the romance, including, "Don't you think nineteen is too young / To be played by your dark twisted games / When I loved you so?"

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ‘SPEAK NOW’ RE-RELEASE RESURFACES OLD JOHN MAYER LOVE STORY

Jake Gyllenhaal

Swift was romantically linked to Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010 after the two were photographed in New York City together. The two were later spotted spending time together on Thanksgiving, but the relationship seemingly fell apart after Swift spent her 21st birthday alone.

Gyllenhaal turned 30 days later.

While neither Swift nor Gyllenhaal have spoken out about their short-lived romance, fans have speculated her song "All Too Well" was about the actor. Fans doubled down on the theory after Swift released "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," which featured additional lyrics.

"You, who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes / Sipping coffee like you're on a late-night show / But then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come / And he said, 'It's supposed to be fun turning twenty-one.'"

Conor Kennedy

In 2012, Taylor Swift dated Conor Kennedy – Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s son.

Speculation about a blossoming romance between Kennedy and Swift first began in the summer, after the "Midnights" singer spent the 4th of July holiday with the family. The two allegedly called it quits by October.

Fans have connected Swift's romance with Kennedy to the crooner's song "Begin Again" from her fourth album, "Red."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Harry Styles

Swift was first linked to Harry Styles in November 2012. Styles paid a visit to Swift during her rehearsals for a performance on "The X Factor." Speculation about their romance intensified after Swift and Styles were spotted on a date in NYC's Central Park roughly a month later. By January 2013, the couple had allegedly called it quits.

Swift released "1989" in October of that year and many fans speculated the album's hits were about her relationship with Styles – including "Style" and "Out of the Woods."

Styles later praised Swift's songwriting when asked how he felt when it comes to exes writing songs about him.

"I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it's like flattering, even if the song isn't that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she's a great songwriter. So at least they're good songs," he told Howard Stern in 2020.

Calvin Harris

Swift was linked to DJ Calvin Harris from March 2015 until June 2016.

The couple's breakup was seemingly amicable, with a source telling People magazine "there was no drama" and "things just don't work out sometimes."

It later came to light that Swift and Harris' breakup might have been connected to the couple's secret collaboration on the DJ's hit song "This Is What You Came For."

Swift allegedly wrote the song and did the demo, which she shared with Harris. The two agreed to keep the collaboration secret and Swift was given credit under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.

Things took a turn for the worse after Harris said he didn't plan to work with Swift in the future while promoting the song. "You know, we haven't even spoken about it. I can't see it happening, though," he said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tom Hiddleston

In one of Swift's most controversial dating moves, the pop star began dating "Avengers" star Tom Hiddleston – whom she met at the 2016 Met Gala while dating Calvin Harris – just 15 days after her breakup with the DJ.

The couple's relationship lasted three months before the pair called it quits.

Swift reportedly felt overwhelmed by the public perception of her relationship with Hiddleston. "Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection," an insider told US Weekly. "But Tom didn't listen to her concerns when she brought them up."

Joe Alwyn

Swift's most recent – and longest relationship to date – was with actor Joe Alwyn. The two dated rather privately for six years. Swift later revealed the timeline of their love affair in a diary entry included with the deluxe edition of her "Lover" album.

"I'm essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things," the pop star wrote in an entry dated January 2017. "We have been together and no one has found out for 3 months now."

Even the end of Swift's relationship with Alwyn was shrouded in secrecy. The news was shared with the world in April 2023, right after Swift kicked off "The Eras Tour," but few details were revealed.

"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during ‘Reputation,’" a source told People magazine at the time. "Then, the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."

Alwyn reportedly struggled "with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP