Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce's shared moral values sparked organic love story

Travis Kelce opened up about his "organic" love story with global pop star Taylor Swift.

It's been nearly two years since Swift shocked the world by showing up to a Kansas City Chiefs game decked out in red and gold. Now, Kelce is sharing how the two fell in love, despite the media frenzy that has followed the famous couple's every move.

"Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people," the NFL star told GQ. "When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love. It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of…. It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically."

"Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f--- off."

Watching Swift over the past two years led Kelce to believe the two actually have a lot in common.

"I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions," he explained to the outlet. "That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing."

"To go out on a stage, on a computer, essentially, for three hours. The [Eras Tour] floor is literally – I’ve seen underneath that thing. It is a football-field-sized computer. You take that into Singapore, where it is scorching hot, and all of a sudden you’re feeling the fumes from the computer and you’re feeling the fumes from the sun and you’re doing a show for three hours with a lot of energy, bringing it every single song. That is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she’s doing it three, four, five days in a row."

For Kelce, Swift has the morals and values he's always looked for in a partner. Some even mirror the values of his mom, Donna Kelce.

"Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room," the football star listed when asked what the two share specifically. "Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building."

"I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard."

Swift and Kelce first sparked romance rumors in September 2023 after Swift appeared at one of Travis' NFL games with his family. Shortly before, Travis had tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her concerts.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," she told TIME in 2023. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift added. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

The couple instantly had to deal with a level of fame that was likely normal for Swift, but not for Kelce. The NFL superstar was now dealing with paparazzi at his home in Kansas City along with constant speculation on the couple's relationship status.

"I’ve never dealt with it," he told The Wall Street Journal. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it ... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

At the time, Kelce admitted getting to know Swift was "mind-blowing."

"I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f------ mind-blowing. I’m learning every day."

As their relationship has grown, Swift and Kelce have continued to support each other over the past two years, with the NFL star attending multiple concerts of the pop star's billion-dollar "Eras Tour." Kelce even appeared on stage during one of Swift's tour stops in London.

Swift has also made an appearance at both of Kelce's Super Bowl games in the last two years. In 2024, the NFL tight end shut down skeptics of the couple's relationship during the pre-game interview.

"You’re all crazy," he told CBS when asked what he'd say to people who didn't believe their love was real. "Every last one of you, you’re crazy."

"It’s been nothing but fun," Kelce said at the time. "We’ve both been learning about this lifestyle knowing that I brought her into the football world."

Swift is also jumping into Kelce's podcast world by making an appearance on "New Heights" to announce her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Travis and his brother Jason revealed Swift would be joining them on Aug. 13 after announcing a "VERY" special guest.

The NFL brothers later shared a teaser clip featuring a flirty Swift and Kelce. The "Midnights" singer noted that blue looked good on the Kansas City Chiefs star. "Yes, I know," Travis responded. "It's the color of your eyes, sweetie. It's why we match so well."

