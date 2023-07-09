Expand / Collapse search
Harry Styles hit in the eye by hurled object during concert, in latest incident of recent trend

Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Pink are 3 of the latest musicians to have objects thrown at them while performing on stage

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Adele has an expletive-filled warning for fans Video

Adele has an expletive-filled warning for fans

Adele told fans "I'll f---ing kill you" if they throw anything at her on stage, following a slew of incidents where musicians have had objects thrown at them. (Credit: Mike Snedegar / POP NATION /TMX)

Harry Styles showed visible discomfort after an object hit him directly in the eye while he was onstage in Vienna performing his Love on Tour concert, extending a troubling trend where artists, including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and Pink have had objects thrown at them.

In a fan-captured video the former One Direction member is seen strutting down the runway with his microphone when an unknown object is launched at his eye.

Styles, 29, winces in pain and bends over, covering his eye with his hands.

Walking down the stage, the "Adore You" singer continued to rub his agitated eye.

Harry Styles closes his eyes passionately on stage while performing at The BRIT Awards in a sequined jacket and no shirt

Harry Styles was hit by an unknown object while onstage in Vienna, following several similar incidents with other musical artists. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

ADELE WARNS FANS 'I'LL F---ING KILL YOU' IF THEY THROW ANYTHING AT HER FOLLOWING DANGEROUS CONCERT TREND

A representative for Styles did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment on the singer's status.

This is not the first time Styles has been hit with an object - having most recently been hit by a bouquet of flowers back in June.

He was also hit in the groin with an apparent bottle last year.

Harry Styles at Chicago concert, after being hit with bottle

A fan at the Harry Style's concert threw a bottle at the singer, hitting him right in the groin during the middle of his Chicago show. (Twitter/glambygab)

Headliners have recently been plagued with similar, unfortunate events in the past few weeks.

The issues began last month in New York, when Rexha was first hit in the face with a cellphone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches in New York City.

Bebe Rexha extends her arm on stage in a white outfit for Jingle Ball

Bebe Rexha was hit with a fan's cell phone while performing on stage in New York City.

BEBE REXHA HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CELL PHONE DURING CONCERT, SUSPECT ARRESTED

The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer gave fans a glimpse of her injuries, sharing pictures to Instagram.

"I'm good," she cheekily commented, despite having a bruised face. 

In London at British Summer Time's Hyde Park Festival two weeks ago, Pink was the recipient of a peculiar gift — a bag of human ashes.

In a fan-recorded video, Pink is seen picking up a plastic bag that landed on stage - full of some substance - in the middle of her performance of "Just Like a Pill."

Singer Pink closes her eyes and holds her hands to her chest while on stage in England

While performing at British Summer Time's Hyde Park Festival in London, Pink was tossed a bag full of ashes. (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

"Is this your mom?" the stunned singer asked, speaking directly to a member of the audience. "I don't know how to feel about this," she continued in bemusement, placing the bag down by a speaker before continuing on with her song.

Last week, Ballerini was the victim of a similar incident, most similar to Styles'. The country star was singing her song, "If You Go Down," when she was hit in the eye by a bracelet

Turning her head and eventually her entire body away from the audience, Ballerini was quickly attended to by one of her band members. After several moments, Ballerini eventually walked off-stage.

WATCH: KELSEA BALLERINI GETS HIT IN THE FACE WITH OBJECT THROWN BY FAN AT CONCERT

Kelsea Ballerini gets hit in the face with object thrown by fan at concert Video

Upon returning, she implored fans to please say something if they do not feel safe among the crowd.

"If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. There's security everywhere tonight. If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling or anything — always flag it. Don't throw things, you know?" she added. "I always want shows of mine — every show for every artist — but I'm in control of this one, I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here. Will you help me do that tonight, please?" she asked her audience. 

Kelsea Ballerini stuns in a yellow dress and updo at the Grammy Awards

Kelsea Ballerini was trolled on Instagram later for how she handled being hit in the face by an object. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She later took to her Instagram story to elaborate on what happened, writing, "I'm fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all."

She also clapped back after a troll in the comments section posted,, "Stitches is the bar. No stitches. No post," referencing the incident with Rexha.

Ballerini wrote along with a screenshot of the comments, "also just gonna leave this right here. a sad, scary world we live in."

Adele speaks into the microphone while holding a BRIT award on stage

Adele addressed the recent trend of concert-goers throwing objects at performers while they are on stage. She warned they should not do that - particularly to her. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Just last weekend, Adele addressed proper concert etiquette, warning fans to not try anything with her.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing s--- on stage? Have you seen them," Adele told her Caesars Palace audience at her Weekends with Adele residency in a fan-recorded video.

"I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you," she cautioned the crowd while toting a T-shirt gun in her arms and firing it off into the audience with gusto.

WATCH: ADELE HAS AN EXPLETIVE-FILLED WARNING FOR FANS

Adele has an expletive-filled warning for fans Video

In the words of Styles, "Maybe we can find a place to feel good and we can treat people with kindness."

