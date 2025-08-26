Trump reacts to Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce engagement in high-profile Cabinet meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump gave his live reaction to the news Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce were engaged during a high-profile meeting with the members of his Cabinet Tuesday.

"I would love to ask you a serious question, but I have to tell you, the biggest pop culture news of the year broke while we were in this Cabinet meeting," a reporter asked Trump during the Cabinet meeting Tuesday. "Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged. And the world wants your reaction, sir."

Trump responded with well-wishes for the pair.

"Well, I wish him a lot of luck. I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy. And I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck," Trump responded.

Swift announced her engagement to the football star on social media Tuesday.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift shared Tuesday on Instagram.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Kelce down on one knee while embracing the pop star. The Instagram announcement was posted during the Cabinet meeting.

Trump's response to the engagement follows the president taking shots at the pop star, who endorsed his 2024 opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a Truth Social post Sept. 15, 2024, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

In May, the president declared that Swift was "no longer hot" after his September message.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’" he wrote in May.