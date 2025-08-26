Expand / Collapse search
Trump reacts to Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce engagement in high-profile Cabinet meeting

Taylor Swift announced her engagement on Instagram while President Donald Trump was meeting with Cabinet members

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Trump weighs in on Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce Video

Trump weighs in on Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

President Donald Trump was asked about Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce during a Cabinet meeting Aug. 26, 2025.

President Donald Trump gave his live reaction to the news Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce were engaged during a high-profile meeting with the members of his Cabinet Tuesday. 

"I would love to ask you a serious question, but I have to tell you, the biggest pop culture news of the year broke while we were in this Cabinet meeting," a reporter asked Trump during the Cabinet meeting Tuesday. "Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged. And the world wants your reaction, sir."

Trump responded with well-wishes for the pair. 

TAYLOR SWIFT AND NFL STAR TRAVIS KELCE ARE ENGAGED AFTER 2 YEARS TOGETHER

Trump with Rubio and Hegseth

President Donald Trump, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Aug. 26, 2025. President Trump was asked about Taylor Swift's engagement during the Cabinet meeting.  (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

"Well, I wish him a lot of luck. I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy. And I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck," Trump responded. 

TAYLOR SWIFT'S LATEST CONVERSATION WITH BRITTANY MAHOMES REVEALED BY PATRICK

Swift announced her engagement to the football star on social media Tuesday.

Taylor Swift presents an award at the Grammys

Taylor Swift announced Aug. 26, 2025, that she and Travis Kelce were engaged.  (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift shared Tuesday on Instagram.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Kelce down on one knee while embracing the pop star. The Instagram announcement was posted during the Cabinet meeting. 

TAYLOR SWIFT'S BOYFRIEND TRAVIS KELCE GIVES FANS RARE GLIMPSE INTO PRIVATE LIFE WITH POP STAR

Trump's response to the engagement follows the president taking shots at the pop star, who endorsed his 2024 opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement Aug. 26, 2025, via Instagram.  (TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

In a Truth Social post Sept. 15, 2024, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

In May, the president declared that Swift was "no longer hot" after his September message. 

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’" he wrote in May. 

