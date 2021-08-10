Heather Rae Young reveals she's completely started over on planning her wedding to Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young revealed she and HGTV star Tarek El Moussa have completely scrapped their wedding plans and started over.

The 33-year-old reality TV star revealed the news in a length Instagram post Monday.

"I haven’t fully shared this but in the beginning, Tarek and I hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after rethinking some things we decided to completely change everything," Young wrote in the caption of a selfie of the couple.

"Tarek saw how stressed I was getting so we decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said 'just kidding' on them but I’m a biggg believer that everything works out the way it should and after seeing so much of our vision come together today we couldn’t be happier."

El Moussa and Young got engaged in July after dating for one year. The two met through mutual friends on July 4, 2019.

The couple has previously confirmed they plan on tying the knot sometime this year.

The "Selling Sunset" star revealed she doesn’t plan on having kids with her fiancé.

