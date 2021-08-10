Expand / Collapse search
Heather Rae Young reveals she's completely started over on planning her wedding to Tarek El Moussa

The 'Selling Sunset' star and Tarek El Moussa got engaged in July after dating for roughly two years

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Heather Rae Young revealed she and HGTV star Tarek El Moussa have completely scrapped their wedding plans and started over.

The 33-year-old reality TV star revealed the news in a length Instagram post Monday.

"I haven’t fully shared this but in the beginning, Tarek and I hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after rethinking some things we decided to completely change everything," Young wrote in the caption of a selfie of the couple.

"Tarek saw how stressed I was getting so we decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said 'just kidding' on them but I’m a biggg believer that everything works out the way it should and after seeing so much of our vision come together today we couldn’t be happier."

Reality TV Personalities Tarek El Moussa (L) and Heather Rae Young (R) attend the Give Easy event hosted by Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles at Avalon Hollywood on November 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 

Reality TV Personalities Tarek El Moussa (L) and Heather Rae Young (R) attend the Give Easy event hosted by Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles at Avalon Hollywood on November 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

El Moussa and Young got engaged in July after dating for one year. The two met through mutual friends on July 4, 2019.

The couple has previously confirmed they plan on tying the knot sometime this year.

The "Selling Sunset" star revealed she doesn’t plan on having kids with her fiancé.

"We actually talked about this, because I'm turning 34 this year, which isn't old obviously, but I already feel like I have two kids," Young said during a recent appearance on E! Daily Pop. 

