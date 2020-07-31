Tarek El Moussa details marriage proposal to Heather Rae Young: 'I knew my life would never be the same'

Tarek El Moussa is over the moon after locking things down with his new fiancée Heather Rae Young.

Just one week after the “Flip or Flop” star, 38, proposed to Young, 32, El Moussa took to Instagram to share in detail the very special day.

“This is the exact moment I got down on one knee and asked Heather Rae Young to be my wife!” El Moussa wrote on Thursday. “You just never know where life is going to take you. If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy. You just can’t predict what’s going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different.”

El Moussa and the “Selling Sunset” star realtor recently celebrated their 1-year-of-dating by posting heartfelt tributes to each other on Instagram and explained how their love story unfolded.

El Moussa shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, who he was married to from 2009 to 2018. Christina has since tied the knot with super mechanic and TV star Ant Anstead.

"The second I saw [Young] I knew my life would never be the same," El Moussa continued. “She’s not only become my best friend but she’s also incredible to Tay and Bray. Some of you have followed me for years and have supported me throughout my struggles.”

The “Flipping 101” host thanked his supporters, adding, “I couldn’t have gotten here without you! Now... who wants to see the RING??:)”

Back in March, El Moussa told Fox News that he hit “rock bottom” in 2016 when he found himself “lonely, depressed, sad, almost giving up.”

“Those four or five years really got to me,” he said. “And I just made a decision to just completely rebuild who I am for my kids and reinvent myself and just come back bigger, better and stronger than I ever was.”

He also gushed about Young in our sit-down interview and foreshadowed that the two real estate mavens were in it for the long-haul.

“We're just best friends, man. It's hard to explain yourself over two and half years,” he said. “It's like, I wake up to someone now, someone cooks me breakfast, someone's asking me what I want to eat for dinner. It's like, wait a minute!”

“So it's nice having someone there again, you know? And then obviously she's in luxury real estate. So we talk about real estate all the time,” he continued. “She loves design. Like right now, we're currently looking for a new place. We're possibly thinking about building a house together. So I think with her real estate knowledge and her style along with mine, I think we're gonna do some really cool stuff. And I think we're planning on doing some really great TV together one day.”

He also admitted that “love will make you do crazy things” when asked if he saw babies in his future with Young.