Christina Haack reveals who she's honoring with last name change: 'I miss her'

Christina Haack, formerly known as Anstead, revealed why reverting back to her maiden name was a sentimental move.

The HGTV star, 37, explained on Instagram Wednesday that using Haack is in honor of one of the most important people in her life: her grandmother.

"My grandma, Mildred "Biddy" Haack, was my greatest influence growing up," the interior designer said. "She was always real in a world of so many fakes."

Haack recalled how she would spend summers on her family's farm and stay up all night talking with her grandmother.

"She’s the only person I’ve ever really trusted with my life. Even in the era she grew up in she colored outside the lines and did things without fear of judgment," the mother-of-three continued. "She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to. She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day. Taking back the family’s last name and know my grandparents are smiling from above."

The "Christina on the Coast" star changed all her social media handles to reflect her name change after she filed for her divorce from second husband Ant Anstead in November.

They split in September 2020 after tying the knot in December 2018. The pair welcomed their son Hudson London in September 2019.

Before that, Haack was married to her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa and they share son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10, together. They were married from 2009 to 2018.

When she announced her separation news, Haack confessed she never thought she'd have two divorces.

"I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curveballs," she wrote on Instagram in September.

"So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed," she continued. "I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing. I'm surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better."