Tara Reid says remaining unmarried and childless made it hard to shake ‘party girl’ image, hurt her career

Tara Reid is getting candid about the fallout from not settling down.

The actress recently shared that she believes being unmarried and never having children hurt her career in Hollywood because she was never able to shake her "party girl" image from when she was young.

"I think in Hollywood if you don’t have kids, and you’re not married, you’re judged," the "American Pie" alum told Mr. Warburton Magazine. "So, they still think you’re that party girl from 40 years ago.

"But, all of a sudden, if you have a kid and you get married, ‘Oh, she grew up, she is great. But what if you can’t have kids? What if you don’t want to get married? You can’t judge people on that anymore."

The 47-year-old said she was the first among stars like Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan to be targeted for partying.

"The difference is I never did sex tapes, I never did anything wrong," she said. "I’ve never even gotten a speeding ticket. But what I did get punished for is if I wasn’t shooting, I went to Europe right away. I’d be popping bottles, and I had a great time."

Her "bad girl" image was arbitrary, she argued. "Everyone’s a bad girl.

"I was just someone to attack. Anything I did was on tape. It was pretty awful. And that’s why I left. It wasn’t because I was just a girl. It was because I was an easy target," she added of stepping away from Hollywood.

She said she didn’t have Hilton or Kardashian money to sue, so she knew she had to "go away" for a bit.

The "Sharknado" actress has a number of upcoming projects, including the pet-centric comedy series "Walking in LA," which she is also producing. She said she feels she is in the "second coming of my age" in her career but still feels pressure to settle down.

She stresses that people need to leave stars alone when it comes to such "personal, personal" decisions.

"So, I just think Hollywood needs to relax on the whole getting married and baby thing," she reiterated, adding that her "true love" is her two dogs. "Love is love."

Despite all that, she said she's "never been happier."

"If I didn’t fall down the steps and never realized what was happening, I would never be the girl sitting here," she explained. "I learned my privacy, I learned who’s my friend and who I need to keep around me and who I love."